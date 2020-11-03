Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rlys banks on artificial intelligence, data analytics to improve operational efficiency

The railways is set to go big with artificial intelligence and data analytics to improve its operational efficiency and has tied up with the Indian School of Business in Hyderabad to analyse the data generated by the national transporter, Railway Board Chairman V K Yadav said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 21:07 IST
Rlys banks on artificial intelligence, data analytics to improve operational efficiency
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The railways is set to go big with artificial intelligence and data analytics to improve its operational efficiency and has tied up with the Indian School of Business in Hyderabad to analyse the data generated by the national transporter, Railway Board Chairman V K Yadav said. He said the railways will set up a Centre for Excellence in this regard in the next three months.

The Railway Board has taken a decision to appoint a Chief Technology Officer (CTO) in every zonal railways whose mandate will be to keep track of emerging technologies in analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) and use it in the rail system, Yadav said. "We have passengers-related data, train operations-related data, freight data, and even asset-related data. We want to analyze all this data with the help of AI and analytics and use it in our Passenger Reservation System (PRS), introduction of new trains, and even predictive asset maintenance. We have tied up with the Indian School of Business (ISB) for this," he said.

The Indian School of Business in Hyderabad has been assigned to plan an introductory capacity building program and formulate a report on the industrial practices of AI on rail transport and benchmarking. It will also develop a report on establishing the centre for excellence and an advanced capacity building program. Meanwhile, the railways has already trained 88 officials over the last two months for this purpose and such training will be provided for identified officials in every zone and division.

The training modules include cloud computing, data science, big data analytics, AI using reinforcement learning, and AI for autonomous vehicles. According to officials, the railways has not only planned to have a CTO in zonal headquarters, but also an assistant chief technology officer (ACTO) in divisions directly reporting to the General Manager and Divisional Railway Managers respectively.

Six to ten officers in divisions and about 20 in zonal headquarters will be identified for training in data analytics and AI. They will be formally trained in institutes like IITs, ISB, IIMs, IIIT in the two subjects (of data analytics and AI). The railways is also looking at development of data sharing protocols with the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), RailTel, and others, they added.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

PVR reports Q2 net loss of Rs 184.06 cr

Leading multiplex chain operator PVR Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 184.06 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020, as the film exhibition business continued to be impacted by the coronavirus-related res...

Sterling rises, overnight implied volatility soars to highest since March

Sterling rose on Tuesday on the back of a broadly weaker dollar on U.S. presidential election day, ignoring that the European Union and Britain have so far failed to reach an agreement on three persistent sticking points in Brexit talks.The...

UK raises terror threat level to severe after Europe attacks

Britain has raised its terror threat level to severe, its second-highest level, following recent attacks in Austria and FranceThe threat level of severe is defined as an attack is considered highly likely. The level had previously been at s...

Jaishankar attends Group of Foreign Ministers Meeting on COVID-related challenges

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday participated in the Group of Foreign Ministers Meeting to exchange experiences on coronavirus-related challenges. Jaishankar said he shared with the group coronavirus-related as well as eco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020