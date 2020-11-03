Left Menu
Development News Edition

IndiGrid net profit falls 64 pc to Rs 85 cr in Sept quarter

The finance cost in the quarter also rose to Rs 148.8 crore, compared with Rs 110.7 crore as borrowing also increased to fund new acquisitions. The quarter was also marked by an overall improvement in power demand and normalisation of collections to 113 per cent, leading to a growth of 16 per cent in the net distributable cash flow to 197.4 crore over the same period last year, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 21:26 IST
IndiGrid net profit falls 64 pc to Rs 85 cr in Sept quarter

IndiGrid, the country's first infrastructure investment trust in the power sector, on Tuesday reported over 64 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 85.5 crore for the September 2020 quarter. The company had registered a consolidated net profit of Rs 240.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, it said in a statement.

Its consolidated revenues in July-September 2020 increased to Rs 384.8 crore, compared with Rs 372.9 crore in the year-ago period. The firm reported higher depreciation in the second quarter of 2020-21 at Rs 102.2 crore, against Rs 36 crore a year ago, mainly due to more acquisitions.

The expenses (including one time) also rose to Rs 47.4 crore in the quarter, from Rs 25.5 crore a year ago due to more acquisitions. The finance cost in the quarter also rose to Rs 148.8 crore, compared with Rs 110.7 crore as borrowing also increased to fund new acquisitions.

The quarter was also marked by an overall improvement in power demand and normalisation of collections to 113 per cent, leading to a growth of 16 per cent in the net distributable cash flow to 197.4 crore over the same period last year, it said. IndiGrid's board of investment manager approved a distribution per unit (DPU) of Rs 3 per unit for the September 2020 quarter, entirely payable as interest to unit holders.

With this, IndiGrid has distributed Rs 39.56 per unit to its investors over the past 14 quarters since its listing, a total return of 42 per cent from listing date till September 30, 2020. Its Chief Executive Officer Harsh Shah said, "We are pleased and encouraged with our performance underpinning the resilient growth in this quarter. Our operations have remained steadfast despite COVID-19 and remote working environment." He added that on the acquisition front, the entity added two more projects worth Rs 140 crore to its asset portfolio during the quarter. "In addition, IndiGrid's growth plans have been reaffirmed by the successful induction of Esoteric II (an affiliate of KKR) as a sponsor, marking an extension of IndiGrid's strategic relationship with KKR." Shah also said, "While considerable market volatility persists, we are confident of delivering predictable cash flows with the tailwinds of a recovery in power demand and improvement in collection efficiency." IndiGrid is the first infrastructure investment trust in the Indian power sector. It owns 11 operating projects consisting of 28 transmission lines with more than 6,280 circuit kilometres of length and nine substations with 11,460 MVA transformation capacity.

IndiGrid has assets under management (AUM) worth Rs 13,900 crore. The investment manager of IndiGrid is majority owned by KKR..

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

German conservatives' youth wing backs Merz as new CDU leader

The youth wing of Germanys conservative bloc overwhelmingly backs businessman Friedrich Merz to become his partys chairman and wants him to stake out bolder positions than Chancellor Angela Merkel has done, their leader said on Tuesday. The...

Soumitra Chatterjee remains critical

The condition of iconic actor Soumitra Chatterjee remained critical Tuesday and he was administered dialysis to lessen the stress on his kidney, a statement by one of the doctors attending him at the private hospital here said in a statemen...

PVR reports Q2 net loss of Rs 184.06 cr

Leading multiplex chain operator PVR Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 184.06 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020, as the film exhibition business continued to be impacted by the coronavirus-related res...

Sterling rises, overnight implied volatility soars to highest since March

Sterling rose on Tuesday on the back of a broadly weaker dollar on U.S. presidential election day, ignoring that the European Union and Britain have so far failed to reach an agreement on three persistent sticking points in Brexit talks.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020