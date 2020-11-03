Pedestrian killed by vehicle in Noida

A 45-year-old woman died after she was allegedly hit by a vehicle while she was crossing a road in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, police said on Tuesday. Rajkumari, a resident of Nagla Charandas village under Phase 2 police station, was crossing the road around 9.45 pm on Monday when the accident took place, they said.

"The woman was severely injured after she was hit by an unidentified vehicle on the road. A passerby helped her reach a nearby private hospital where she succumbed to injuries," a police spokesperson said. The police are making efforts to identify the vehicle and its driver, the spokesperson said, adding further proceedings were underway.