Kolkata Police allows bicycles in lanes of entire city

In a notification, the city police said in view of the present situation of public transport due to COVID-19 pandemic, bicycles will be allowed in lanes and bylanes within Kolkata Police area with immediate effect. The notification, signed by Commissioner of Police Anuj Sharma, further said to prevent chaos on arterial roads, bicycles will continue to be restricted on main roads, flyovers.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-11-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 22:38 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

With an increasing number of people using bicycles for commuting to workplaces due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kolkata Police on Tuesday allowed bicycles in lanes of the entire city. In a notification, the city police said in view of the present situation of public transport due to COVID-19 pandemic, bicycles will be allowed in lanes and bylanes within Kolkata Police area with immediate effect.

The notification, signed by Commissioner of Police Anuj Sharma, further said to prevent chaos on arterial roads, bicycles will continue to be restricted on main roads, flyovers. The cyclists will also have to obey one way restrictions.

Contacted, a spokesman of Cycle Samaj Kolkata, a forum fighting for the cause of cyclists, said "there is nothing new in such notification which does not take into consideration the situation faced by cyclists whose number is swelling in the covid situation." "Just think. Don't you see bicycles on city bylanes already? What is new in it? Our demand for a dedicated cycle corridor on main roads has not been addressed," he said. A Kolkata police officer said due to space constraints it is difficult to erect cycle corridor in Kolkata. However, the law enforcers are trying to address the issues raised by cyclists.

