Maha government releases Rs 57 crore for ASHA workers

Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) are a key component in implementation of NRHM and work as an interface between the community and the public health system. Tope said, "ASHA workers, who extend various health services and help implement schemes for people, will be getting increased allowances for the period between July and October." The government is disbursing Rs 57 crore to some 70,000 ASHA workers in the state, who are the backbone of the health mission, he said.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday said a sum of Rs 57 crore has been released by the government towards payment of increase in allowance of some 70,000 ASHA workers under the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM). Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) are a key component in implementation of NRHM and work as an interface between the community and the public health system.

"The decision to increase their allowance was taken on June 25 this year. Their allowance was increased between Rs 2,000 and Rs 3,000 as per their work," Tope said. ASHA workers will receive the payment before Diwali," the minister said.

