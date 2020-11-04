Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall Street closes sharply higher on U.S. Election Day stimulus hopes

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 554.98 points, or 2.06%, to 27,480.03, the S&P 500 gained 58.92 points, or 1.78%, to 3,369.16 and the Nasdaq Composite added 202.96 points, or 1.85%, to 11,160.57. Gains were broad, with 10 of the 11 major S&P sectors on the plus side, led by financials and industrials, each up more than 2%, while investors pared some bets on post-vote volatility that dominated in recent weeks.

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2020 02:41 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 02:41 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street closes sharply higher on U.S. Election Day stimulus hopes

U.S. stocks closed sharply higher on Tuesday as Americans voted in one of the country's most rancorous presidential elections and investors bet it would be decided without a prolonged process, leading to a swift deal on more fiscal stimulus.

Democrat Joe Biden's lead over Republican President Donald Trump in national opinion polls has raised expectations for a decisive outcome and a post-election stimulus package that would make good on Biden's promises of infrastructure spending. Some analysts said the market's strong gains also reflected a rebound from a selloff last week, the biggest weekly percentage decline for the S&P 500 in over seven months.

"It seems as though the polls have narrowed which makes it a little bit more difficult for Biden but the market reacting the way it is now tells me the market thinks we are going to get a resolution fairly quickly," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas. "If for some reason we don't have any kind of a clear picture, if there is an unwillingness to concede on the part of the loser and this ends up having to go to the courts, we are in for some choppy, volatile markets for awhile."

On Election Night 2016, U.S. stock index futures plunged as it became apparent Trump could pull an upset victory against Democrat Hillary Clinton. The benchmark S&P 500 has since risen 55% as Trump's lower tax rates boosted corporate profits and share buybacks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 554.98 points, or 2.06%, to 27,480.03, the S&P 500 gained 58.92 points, or 1.78%, to 3,369.16 and the Nasdaq Composite added 202.96 points, or 1.85%, to 11,160.57.

Gains were broad, with 10 of the 11 major S&P sectors on the plus side, led by financials and industrials, each up more than 2%, while investors pared some bets on post-vote volatility that dominated in recent weeks. The CBOE Volatility index touched a one-week low after hitting a 4-1/2 month high last week. Not all of the stock sectors analysts identified as likely winners from a Democrat sweep were up, however, with marijuana and renewable energy companies lower.

Democrats are also favored to emerge from 14 hotly contested U.S. Senate races with full control of Congress, although final results from at least five of those contests may not be available for days, or months in some cases. Some view the races in hotly contested swing states as close enough that Trump could piece together the 270 Electoral College votes he needs to stay in the White House another four years.

The S&P banking subindex surged to its highest in more than a week, while industrial stocks gained, with Caterpillar Inc up 2.71% and Honeywell International Inc up 3.23%. Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 4.23-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 4.11-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 31 new 52-week highs and 1 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 49 new highs and 28 new lows. Volume on U.S. exchanges was 8.92 billion shares, compared with the 9.02 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Germany readies exhibition halls, mobile teams for COVID-19 vaccination

Germany is scouting trade fair halls and airport terminals to use as potential mass vaccination centres, as it draws up plans to inoculate the nation as soon as the first coronavirus shot gains European approval, state health officials told...

Science News Roundup: Viral load may predict ventilator need; Coronavirus damages red blood cells and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Viral load may predict ventilator need, death riskViral load predicts need for ventilator, death risk T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunityCoronavirus damages re...

'We're really afraid': Fierce Hurricane Eta lashes Nicaragua

Hurricane Eta, one of the most powerful storms to hit Central America in years, plowed into Nicaragua on Tuesday in an impoverished region of its Caribbean coast, battering homes and infrastructure and threatening deadly floods. Eta came as...

Peru's president says opponents 'playing with democracy' in new impeachment bid

Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra on Tuesday said opposition lawmakers were irresponsibly playing with democracy by seeking to impeach him and that he would answer their baseless charges against him in Congress later this week.In doing so,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020