Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ananya Panday to endorse VEGA

Bollywood's latest rage and the current heartthrob of the nation, fashionista Ananya Panday has been signed up by India's leading beauty accessory and personal care appliances brand, VEGA, to endorse its exquisite range of products.

ANI | New Delhi/Mumbai (Maharashtra)/Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 04-11-2020 10:03 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 10:03 IST
Edit
Ananya Panday to endorse VEGA
Ananya Panday. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi/Mumbai (Maharashtra)/Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] November 4 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bollywood's latest rage and the current heartthrob of the nation, fashionista Ananya Panday has been signed up by India's leading beauty accessory and personal care appliances brand, VEGA, to endorse its exquisite range of products. VEGA has one of the largest range of 'Head to Toe' beauty accessories and a differentiated portfolio of Do-It-Yourself (DIY) hair styling and grooming appliances.

"VEGA's mission is to make our consumers 'Atmanirbhar' with our DIY range of innovative products. We have always innovated while combining fashion & style with value for money pricing. We have introduced various products such as 3 in 1 hair styler, hairdryer, straightening brushes, and chopstick curler with the endeavor to always stay ahead of the competition with a keen focus to bring the best for our consumer. The name VEGA denotes one of the brightest stars in the universe and for us, all our VEGA fans are the bright stars who dazzle the world with their charm and pizzazz. This is the quality that resonates in our brand star, Ananya Panday, who at such a young age has made a mark for herself and enthralls her legion of fans with her charm, skills & cool quotient. She is already known for her distinct style statement and the elan with which she presents herself to the world. Her appeal amongst the young & the youth of India is second to none, a fact that is evident from her immense following on all forms of media. Ananya is the perfect fit for brand VEGA that also aspires to cater to the diverse grooming and styling needs of the young free-spirited gen Z of today," said Sandeep Jain, Director, Vega Industries Pvt Ltd on this occasion. "I love experimenting with my hair because it symbolizes my passion for fashion & flair. Vega has been an integral part of my hair styling routine for a long time and I feel great being a part of the brand that is a leader in providing grooming solutions and is loved in all parts of our country. For me, Vega Hair Straighteners, Dryers, Stylers, and Hair Brushes are a 'must-have'. They help you achieve that salon-perfect look within the comfort of your home. I am truly excited and looking forward to a journey full of style & glamour with VEGA," said Ananya about her association with the brand.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

TVS Motor partners Pilipinas Petroleum to offer Shell loyalty cards

Chennai-based TVS Motor Company on Wednesday said it has partnered with Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation in the Philippines for providing its customers access to Shell loyalty cards. The association will be carried out through the comp...

U.S. election betting market odds flip to favour Trump over Biden

Betting market odds on the U.S. presidential election have flipped to favour Republican President Donald Trump over Democratic candidate Joe Biden, according to data from three aggregators.New Zealand-based predictions market PredictIt has ...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Lung damage may shed light on long COVIDA study of the lungs of people who have died from COVID-19 has found persistent and extensive lung damage in most cases and may help doctors...

Trump showing new strength with Latinos, losing some older voters -exit polls

As voting sites closed throughout the United States on Tuesday, exit polls conducted by Edison Research provided some insight on major issues driving the presidential vote and an early read on voter support. Here are some highlights from th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020