Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tokyo stocks advance in morning amid caution over US election

Tokyo stocks advanced Wednesday morning, following Wall Street's gains overnight, but caution remained over the US presidential election as polling came to a close.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 04-11-2020 11:27 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 11:25 IST
Tokyo stocks advance in morning amid caution over US election
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Tokyo stocks advanced Wednesday morning, following Wall Street's gains overnight, but caution remained over the US presidential election as polling came to a close. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 330.90 points, or 1.42 percent, from Monday to 23,626.38.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, gained 13.15 points, or 0.82 percent, at 1,621.10. Markets in Japan were closed on Tuesday for a national holiday.

Nonferrous metal, mining and iron and steel-linked issues comprised those that gained the most by the morning break.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Biden, Trump appear edging towards photo-finish in crucial US presidential election

Democratic candidate Joe Biden has taken a lead over Republican Donald Trump in the closely-fought US presidential election, though the incumbent president is fast catching up, according to projections by leading American media outlets. As ...

Nigeria’s debt profile would hit N38.68 trillion by December 2021: Zainab Ahmed

Zainab Ahmed, Minister of finance, budget, and national planning has projected that Nigerias debt profile would hit N38.68 trillion by December 2021, according to a news report by YNaija.Zainab made this projection during her appearance bef...

Kanye West gives up on 2020 White House bid, eyes 2024

Rapper Kanye West on Tuesday voted for himself as the next U.S. president after a long-shot campaign marked by erratic statements and speculation that he might siphon some Black votes from Democrat Joe Biden.Late on Tuesday evening, the sin...

IPL 13: Countering sweat and dew to pick wickets is like a cat and mouse game, says Bumrah

By Baidurjo Bhose Mumbai Indians ended the group stages of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League as the table toppers. And one man who has once again played an integral role in this ride is pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. With 23 wic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020