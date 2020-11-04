Left Menu
Hong Kong stocks slip in volatile trade ahead of U.S. election outcome

Image Credit: Pixabay

Hong Kong stocks ended lower on Wednesday in volatile trading, after early results from the U.S. presidential election proved far closer than polls had predicted.

** The Hang Seng index fell 0.2% to 24,886.14, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.3% to 10,099.16. Both indexes run in and out of positive territory in earlier trading as investors reacted to the U.S. election uncertainty. ** U.S. President Donald Trump falsely claimed victory over Democratic rival Joe Biden on Wednesday with millions of votes still uncounted in a tight White House race that will not be resolved until a handful of states complete vote-counting over the next hours or days.

** "Generally there won't be much change in U.S. policy (against China), no matter who wins the election," said Linus Yip, chief strategist at First Shanghai Securities in Hong Kong. ** He said a Trump win would be good for the equities market, in particular for tech stocks, but new energy companies would be hit as his energy policy focused on maintaining jobs in existing power industries.

** Another focal point for market participants were the suspension of Ant Group's listing, though analysts did not see much wider impact for now. ** China suspended Ant Group's $37 billion listing on Tuesday, thwarting the world's largest stock market debut with just days to go in a dramatic blow to the financial technology firm founded by billionaire Jack Ma.

** Hong Kong-listed shares of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group fell as much as 9.3% before closing 7.5% lower. ** But the Hang Seng tech index firmed 0.6%, led by Meituan and Xiaomi rising 6% and 7.9%, respectively.

** Investors also found solace in the recovery in China's service sector, with activity extending into a sixth straight month in October, a survey showed.

