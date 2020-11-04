ANSR acquires FastNext to enhance AI capabilities for GCCs across business operations

Acquisition to empower and aid global enterprises drive AI-based innovations in India BENGALURU, India, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ANSR, a global market leader for helping large global enterprises in building and operating Global Capability Centres*(GCC's), today announced the acquisition of FastNext, an AI-driven technology company in an all stock deal. FastNext was incubated by CoffeeBeans, a boutique product and technology services firm. The acquisition will enable ANSR empower global enterprises to build the best teams for their GCC by using deep learning and AI-powered tools across talent acquisition and management, smart workspace management and business workflows. The first of the capabilities the company aims to build with FastNext is in AI-driven talent acquisition and management that will augment existing consulting and technology capabilities. This will help clients in areas such as talent acquisition and management. ANSR's Talent500 will play a pivotal role in this partnership for achieving a comprehensive 360-degree candidate profiles. Over the last 6 months, Talent500 has witnessed tremendous growth given its focus on disrupting the existing recruiting processes in a post-COVID world. With 360-degree assessments, video CV's, mentoring and nurture of talent and comprehensive 360-degree candidate profiles, Talent500 drives up to 40% faster time-to-hire tailored to the GCC market.

Commenting on the acquisition Lalit Ahuja, Founder & CEO, ANSR said, "Organizations aren't going digital, they are digital. Building global capability and engineering centers for technology innovation is a priority for multiple Fortune 1000 companies who are on this journey. As a global market leader in this industry, we are excited to integrate FastNext's portfolio of AI-based tools and solutions into our portfolio so that data is at the core of everything that our customers do to win in the digital age." "FastNext has managed to carve a niche for itself and has built a great reputation in the job seeking community. By combining FastNext's recruiting tech products and Talent500's capabilities, we are paving in a new era of AI led talent acquisition market and driving new levels of productivity. Through this acquisition, we will be able to leverage their resources and serve GCCs better," said Vikram Ahuja, Co-founder, Talent500 by ANSR. As GCC's evolve to meet the current and future business needs, utilizing intelligent technologies like AI and data analytics across every aspect of their operations will be crucial. Further, to ensure these operations run successfully a working environment which supports and compliments such requirements is imperative. ANSR with Workspace provides a holistic and fully managed office space solution, to help businesses accelerate technological innovations. It integrates data intelligence into space utilization, thus creating safer and more efficient workplace. Overall, ANSR's end-to-end AI and analytics-based solutions will enable companies maximize capacity and capability arbitrage to optimize return on their GCC investments.

*Global Capability Centers (GCCs) are distributed engineering centers who are your digital-first outpost or address a certain business challenge or can work on enhancing customer experience while creating a feasible offering from an idea that can add organization value and create competitive advantage. About ANSR ANSR is a global leader in establishing & operating Global Capability Centers for global enterprises. Enterprises across industries and markets have relied to ANSR's expertise in building world class technology and innovation capabilities in India and Eastern Europe. ANSR's unique industry leading approach enables our clients to integrate digital platforms capabilities and global teams within the enterprise Global Capability Centers. Since its inception, ANSR has established over 60 GCCs aggregating to over 65k enterprise talent with over $1.5B in investment and using over 7M sq. ft of workspace.

About Talent500 ANSR's T500 talent platform is a continuously curated ecosystem of enterprise ready talent for digital technologies, powered by AI-driven identification, curation and engagement aimed at top 10% of talent. To know more visit https://talent500.co/.