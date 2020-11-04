Worldwide Achievers acknowledged and felicitated the winners of Indian Achievers Awards 2020 and Pandemic Bravery Awards 2020

New Delhi [India] November 04 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Worldwide Achievers organised the Indian Achievers Awards & Pandemic Bravery Awards 2020. This time it was done as virtual awards on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, at New Delhi, October 2nd, 2020. Worldwide Achievers recognised those heroes who worked hard in this critical situation to help people all around the nation. So Worldwide Achievers awarded them by giving the token of love in the form of a certificate.

Worldwide Achievers has celebrated Pandemic Bravery Awards' while some are risking their lives to save people despite not being in the frontline roles, there are others who are contributing towards society by opening their doors for all healthcare workers. When the whole world is reeling under the crisis of coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, these warriors are leaving no stone unturned to do their bit in their own capacity. Worldwide Achievers have come up with 'Pandemic Bravery Awards' to celebrate the heroes who have stepped up to fight the virus and are keeping us safe, healthy, employed, and informed in these difficult times.

Here, right from health workers, doctors, police, armed forces, celebrities, influencers to common people have been rewarded. The Indian Achievers Awards 2020 recognise the contributions of individuals, groups, and organizations that have worked valiantly over the past year. They have done with exceptional online awards which promised to be a memorable celebration of the outstanding work done by different sectors nationwide.

Ramdas Athawale (Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Govt of India), Jyoti Kalash, IAS (Additional Chief Secretary & Principal Resident Commissioner, Government of Nagaland), and Vinod Bachhan (Indian Film Producer), were the Chief Guests & Guests of Honour at the virtual ceremony and gave away the award certificates to the winners which included Individuals/organizations from all across India. Some of the awardees and their award titles for the Indian Achievers Awards and Pandemic Bravery Awards 2020 were as follows:

* Muktesh Chandra, IPS (Special Commissioner Of Police, Operation & Licencing) - Delhi Police Hero of the Year * Ved Prakash Surya, IPS (DCP North East District, Delhi) - Delhi Police Hero of the Year

* R Sathiyasundaram, IPS (SP Mizoram) - Mizoram Police Hero of the Year * Bijender Yadav, IPS (DCP Traffic Central District Delhi) - Delhi Police Hero of the Year

* Nirav Patel, IPS (ACP Narela, Outer North District Delhi) - Delhi Police Hero of the Year * Vinay Kumar (SHO-Narela, Outer North District Delhi) - Delhi Police Hero of the Year

* Solace Biotech Ltd - Zermero Advance- Premium & Safe Sanitizer of the Year * Dr Anjan Bhattacharya - COVID Hero Doctor for Children with Special Needs

* Dr D Dev Anand - Education Hero of the Year * Dr Manoj S Gelli - COVID-19 Healthcare Hero for Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeon

* Manorama Infosolutions Pvt Ltd - Achievement in International Expansion * Jecrc University - University with Best Placements in North India

* Vidya Devi Jindal School - Successful Online Academic Activities by School in the Pandemic Era * Dr Neeraj Kumar - COVID-19 Healthcare Professional Warrior Awards-2020

* Farhin Vijapura (Radisson Mumbai Andheri MIDC) - Hospitality Women Admin of the Year * Mehttab Siddiqui (GHV Group-Radisson Mumbai Andheri MIDC) - Hospitality Hero of the Year

* Nasrin Mahin Momin (Radisson Mumbai Andheri MIDC) - Hospitality Women Achiever of the Year * Dr. Arun Shah - Healthcare Hero of the Year- Consultant Pediatrician

* NWDCo Software Solutions LLP - Achievement in Product Innovation * Billabong High International School - Best Innovation School in Kanpur

* Priti Agarwal - Best Education Baron in Uttar Pradesh * Dr Praveen Gupta (Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram) - Healthcare Hero of the Year- Neurology

* Dr (Col) Suvasish Chakraberty (Artemis Hospital Gurugram) - Healthcare Hero of the Year- Emergency & Trauma * Dr Ritu Garg (Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram) - Healthcare Hero of the Year - Ent Surgery

* Dr Rajeev Gupta - Pandemic Warrior of the Year (Uttar Pradesh) * Dr Sushil Mehtaa - Best Innovative Healthcare in Chittorgarh (Rajasthan)

* Vision Beyond Resources India Private Limited - Best Company for Digital Consulting & Recruitment Services * MHPL India Pvt Ltd - Best Company for Design and Construction of Steel Buildings and Modern Sports Infra of North India

* Swami Vivekanand Subharti University Meerut - Research and Innovation Award for The University * Dr Akhter Ahmad Ganai - Healthcare Achievers Award for Laparoscopic Surgery

* Roopa B - Education Women Achievers of the Year * Bhrigu Son's Pharmaceuticals - Fastest Growing Homoeopathic Company of India

* Dr PK Gupta - Best Men's Health and IVF Clinic in Delhi * Earthly Joy Global Pvt Ltd - Best Start-Up Company of the Year

* Dr Sanjeev Tomar - The Best Educationist Award * Sujata Malik - The Best Researcher Award in Chemistry

* Dr Naresh Kumar Goyal - Healthcare Achievers Award for Excellence in Cardiovascular Care * Arvind Pahwa (Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram) - Healthcare Hero of the Year- Marketing

* Abhisekh Bhattacharya (Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram) - Healthcare Hero of the Year- Marketing * Dr Bachha Kumar Rajak - Assistant Professor (GT)- The Best Educationist Award in Commerce - Corporate Tax Rebate

* Meena Devi - Best Assistant Professor (GT) in Psychology, Darbhanga * Dr Raja Sahu - Best Assistant Professor (GT) For Higher Studies - Economics

* Dr Pranav Kumar Choudhary - Best Assistant Professor (GT) Award - Science * Dr Sujeet Kumar Safi - Best Assistant Professor (GT) Award - Economics

* Dr Radha Bhooshan Yadav - Best Education Research Award - Economics * Dr Arun Kumar - Best Assistant Professor (GT) Award - Science

* Dr Jay Prakash- Best Assistant Professor (GT) Research in Science * Dr Anjit Kumar Thakur- Best Assistant Professor (GT) Research in Chemistry

PK Choudhary (President - Worldwide Achievers) said that they feel proud to recognise those heroes who worked hard in this critical situation to help people all around the nation. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)