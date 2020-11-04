Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mahindra Thar crosses 20k booking mark, waiting period ranges between 5-7 months

Given the overwhelming response, the waiting period for the model now ranges between 5 to 7 months, depending on selected variants, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said in a statement. Keeping the unprecedented demand in mind, the company is fast tracking the process of increasing the production capacity both at its Nasik facility and the supplier end to meet the demand and reduce the waiting period for customers, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 16:01 IST
Mahindra Thar crosses 20k booking mark, waiting period ranges between 5-7 months
Tech Mahindra Image Credit: ANI

Mahindra & Mahindra on Wednesday said bookings for the all new Thar have crossed 20,000 mark, within a month of its launch. Given the overwhelming response, the waiting period for the model now ranges between 5 to 7 months, depending on selected variants, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said in a statement.

Keeping the unprecedented demand in mind, the company is fast tracking the process of increasing the production capacity both at its Nasik facility and the supplier end to meet the demand and reduce the waiting period for customers, it added. "We are overwhelmed with this unprecedented response that the all-new Thar has garnered. I must admit the response has surpassed all our expectations and production capacities," M&M Automotive Division Chief Executive Officer Veejay Nakra said.

Hence the wait for the model will be longer than expected, he added. "We had planned for a capacity of about 2,000 vehicles per month and are now getting ready to ramp it up to 3,000 by January. This would help us bring down the waiting period to a reasonable timeline," Nakra said.

The company has put in place a robust customer connect process to reach out to every customer individually and communicate their likely/exact delivery dates, thereby assuring them of their delivery schedule at every step of the waiting period, he added..

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Hand sanitiser jams ballot scanner in US

In a freak incident, a ballot scanner in the US state of Iowa stopped working after getting moisture from voters applying hand sanitiser, leading to a disruption in polling, a media report said. The voters who applied hand sanitiser caused ...

Bourses to hold 1-hour special Diwali muhurat trading session on Nov 14 

Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE will conduct one-hour special muhurat trading session on the occasion of Diwali on November 14. The session trading would be held between 1815 hrs and 1915 hours, the stock exchanges said in separate circ...

Major case testing LGBT and religious rights goes before U.S. Supreme Court

The U.S. Supreme Court, with its newly expanded conservative majority, is set on Wednesday to hear a dispute over the city of Philadelphias refusal to place children for foster care with a Catholic Church-affiliated agency that prohibits sa...

WHO says COVID-19 spread in Europe accelerating

The World Health Organisation says there has been a further acceleration in the speed of COVID-19s spread in Europe, which was responsible for about half of the globes new cases reported last weekThe UN health agency said in a weekly report...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020