Left Menu
Development News Edition

This Kali Pujo, lets pray to awaken 'Devi Maa Chhinnamasta'

Human race has witnessed the wrath of Maa Kali's anger in 2020. Our current vision is of an apocalypse, painted dark and death surrounds us.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 04-11-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 16:08 IST
This Kali Pujo, lets pray to awaken 'Devi Maa Chhinnamasta'
Maa Chhinnamasta. Image Credit: ANI

Human race has witnessed the wrath of Maa Kali's anger in 2020. Our current vision is of an apocalypse, painted dark and death surrounds us. Dark mother who destroys slays demons also creates new life forms with her benevolence. It is time to awaken her, ignite her consciousness so as to begin the process of re-creation of life. We need a safe world, without disease and turmoil.

Nivedita Saha is an artist who urges people to turn towards our only hope and invoke Goddess Maa Kali in her form of 'Devi Maa Chhinnamasta' (one of the forms of Goddess Maa Kali, one of 10 Mahavidya's). Maa Kali is omnipresent in all the artworks of this visual storyteller. Maa Kali is her inspiration, knowledge, and her expression of liberation. Nivedita shares her understanding of 'Maa Chhinnamasta' and how it's about time we cultivate our relation with this powerful archetype.

Indian Mythology is loaded with the profound symbolic and metaphoric imagery of gods and goddesses, however more often the true meaning remains least understood, hence gets misinterpreted. Such is the image of 'Maa Chhinnamasta' which is considered to be the fiercest representation of the Goddess. Partially naked, Maa self-sacrifices by beheading herself and nourishes the world with her own blood to renew the universe. She is standing on top of Rati and Kama who are positioned on a lotus and in the act of creation of life (sexual intercourse). The image represents self-sacrifice, renewal, and sustenance on the planet.

The current state of Global crisis draws the human race closer to the archetype of Maa Chhinnamasta. The chaos that surrounds us today is the process of self-cleansing which the world is going through currently for new life forms to be born again. MAA lives in all of us as energy. She is not outside of us but is a manifestation of us. Her image conveys spiritual self-realization, an awareness of the cycle of time, life, and death, which no being can control. When there is death, new life is being born at the same time thus allowing the world to heal and replenish what is lost.

To view more work of Nivedita, visit and follow - Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/nivisaha

This story is provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Canon Europe announces two of EF lenses

Continuing its commitment to providing mirrorless solutions for all photographers, Canon Europe Canon-Europe.com today announces two of its most-loved EF lenses will now be available in RF form the RF 50mm F1.8 STM and RF 70-200mm F4L IS U...

Hand sanitiser jams ballot scanner in US

In a freak incident, a ballot scanner in the US state of Iowa stopped working after getting moisture from voters applying hand sanitiser, leading to a disruption in polling, a media report said. The voters who applied hand sanitiser caused ...

Bourses to hold 1-hour special Diwali muhurat trading session on Nov 14 

Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE will conduct one-hour special muhurat trading session on the occasion of Diwali on November 14. The session trading would be held between 1815 hrs and 1915 hours, the stock exchanges said in separate circ...

Major case testing LGBT and religious rights goes before U.S. Supreme Court

The U.S. Supreme Court, with its newly expanded conservative majority, is set on Wednesday to hear a dispute over the city of Philadelphias refusal to place children for foster care with a Catholic Church-affiliated agency that prohibits sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020