Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zentiva Awarded EMEA Acquisition of the Year During GGB Award Ceremony

The new combined team is talented, fast moving and ambitious to drive growth from in-house product developments and from strategic partnerships with leading companies that wish to engage Zentiva as a trusted and high performing commercialization partner," said Nick Haggar, Chief Executive Officer, Zentiva About ZentivaZentiva is a producer of high-quality affordable medicines serving patients in Europe and beyond.

PTI | Prague | Updated: 04-11-2020 16:24 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 16:10 IST
Zentiva Awarded EMEA Acquisition of the Year During GGB Award Ceremony
Representative image

Zentiva has received the 2020 Global Generics & Biosimilars Bulletin Award in the category of EMEA Acquisition of the year. In Q2 2020, during the peak of the first wave of the COVID-19 crisis, Zentiva completed the acquisition of Alvogen CEE that brought together two of the leading branded generic and OTC businesses in the CEE region. This acquisition is already showing indicators of success and is supporting the journey of Zentiva and its strong ambition to grow while enlarging the commercial footprint of the company. "Zentiva is honored to receive this prestigious award and recognition. The combination of Alvogen and Zentiva in CEE creates a new branded generic, original brand and OTC powerhouse in the region. The new combined team is talented, fast moving and ambitious to drive growth from in-house product developments and from strategic partnerships with leading companies that wish to engage Zentiva as a trusted and high performing commercialization partner," said Nick Haggar, Chief Executive Officer, Zentiva

About ZentivaZentiva is a producer of high-quality affordable medicines serving patients in Europe and beyond. With a dedicated team of more than 4,500 people and a network of production sites - including flagship sites in Prague, Bucharest, and Ankleshwar - Zentiva strives to be the champion of branded and generic medicines in Europe to better support people's daily healthcare needs

At Zentiva it is our aspiration that healthcare should be a right and not a privilege. More than ever, people need better access to high-quality affordable medicines and healthcare. We work in partnership with physicians, pharmacists, wholesalers, regulators, and governments to provide the everyday solutions that we all depend on. Learn more at www.zentiva.com. Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/788903/Zentiva_Logo.jpg

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Canon Europe announces two of EF lenses

Continuing its commitment to providing mirrorless solutions for all photographers, Canon Europe Canon-Europe.com today announces two of its most-loved EF lenses will now be available in RF form the RF 50mm F1.8 STM and RF 70-200mm F4L IS U...

Hand sanitiser jams ballot scanner in US

In a freak incident, a ballot scanner in the US state of Iowa stopped working after getting moisture from voters applying hand sanitiser, leading to a disruption in polling, a media report said. The voters who applied hand sanitiser caused ...

Bourses to hold 1-hour special Diwali muhurat trading session on Nov 14 

Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE will conduct one-hour special muhurat trading session on the occasion of Diwali on November 14. The session trading would be held between 1815 hrs and 1915 hours, the stock exchanges said in separate circ...

Major case testing LGBT and religious rights goes before U.S. Supreme Court

The U.S. Supreme Court, with its newly expanded conservative majority, is set on Wednesday to hear a dispute over the city of Philadelphias refusal to place children for foster care with a Catholic Church-affiliated agency that prohibits sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020