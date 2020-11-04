Left Menu
Adani Enterprises Q2 consolidated profit at Rs 436 cr

The Gautam Adani-led company had clocked a consolidated loss of Rs 10.06 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, according to a filing to the BSE. Its consolidated total income for the latest quarter rose to Rs 9,312.14 crore from Rs 8,626.94 crore in the year-ago period.

Adani Enterprises on Wednesday reported a consolidated profit of Rs 435.73 crore for the second quarter ended September. The Gautam Adani-led company had clocked a consolidated loss of Rs 10.06 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, according to a filing to the BSE.

Its consolidated total income for the latest quarter rose to Rs 9,312.14 crore from Rs 8,626.94 crore in the year-ago period. The total expenses increased to Rs 8,788.59 crore in the September quarter compared to Rs 8,571.75 crore in the same period a year ago.

"The EBIDTA for the quarter increased by healthy 76 per cent at Rs 951 crore owing to better volumes in mining services and solar manufacturing businesses," the company said in a statement. EBIDTA stands for Earnings Before Interest, Depreciation, Taxes and Amortisation.

