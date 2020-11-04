Galaxy Surfactants Celebrates - "Galaxy of Sustenance"

The event celebrates Galaxy’s decade old journey and commitment towards Sustainability Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) As part of its deep-rooted commitment to conduct business sustainably driven by the four pillars of People, Planet, Partnerships and sustainable Profit, Galaxy Surfactants Limited one of India’s leading Home and Personal Care performance surfactants and speciality products manufacturing company, today organised a one-of-its-kind virtual event ‘Galaxy of Sustenance’, to mark the 10th anniversary of the company’s commitment towards sustainable growth. The event focused on the holistic definition of Sustainability, Identifying the 4 pillars of sustainability - People, Planet, Partnerships and Profits. The management of Galaxy Surfactants Mr. U Shekhar, Managing Director, Mr. K Natarajan, Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer, Mr. K Ganesh Kamath, Executive Director (Finance) and Chief Financial Officer, Dr. Nirmal Koshti, Non-Executive Director and Head Innovation and several notable personalities from the industry and academia joined to discuss crucial issues relating to the role of sustainability, inside and outside the corporate world.

Speaking about the event, Mr. U Shekhar, Managing Director, Galaxy Surfactants Limited said, “Sustainability forms the core of Galaxy’s strategy. Environmental consciousness, responsibly conducting business and forging sustainable long term partnerships with all stakeholders is at heart of it. This matches with our belief of growing sustainably with one and all. We are committed to developing an ecosystem that supports disruptive thoughts to create new products and processes and adds value through innovation.” Mr. Abhishek, COO, Eli Lilly Services India Pvt. Ltd., Dr. R. Sridhar, Human Resources Veteran, Dr. Rajesh Singh, Sr. Director India & South East Asia, Sphera and Dr. Anju Singh, Professor, NITIE, Mumbai were guest speakers at the virtual event who discussed and shared their wisdom on themes “The impact of creating sustainable workforce in building longevity of business sustainability” and “De-risking business and generating value”. Mr. Abhishek, COO, Eli Lilly Services India Pvt. Ltd. said, “On the occasion of Galaxy Surfactants completing 40 years and for celebrating a decade long sustainability journey, we need to understand that there are seven key areas (pillars) that we should look into for creating a right platform for people to perform and lead - creating diversity, trust of the organisation with the individual, make them empowered by providing realistic challenges to explore themselves, having long term vision for organisation & its people, associate and syncing them with common focus of the organisation, make them part of the shared vision and growth journey and the most important part is to have care and empathy for them. To summarise from COO’s lens and business perspective, talent to outlast is great construct, which is the objective of the organisation. Both parties should have shared accountability towards it in both good as well as in tough times.” Dr. R. Sridhar, Human Resources Veterna, added, “Learning from my 37 years of experience is that we don’t pay sufficient focus on capable and motivated people like capital expenditure and business diversification etc. Talent and motivated mindset is very much interlinked with business growth and sustainability and has to be reviewed at the highest level like we do all other reviews in the organisation. Another important aspect is whenever company faces financial turbulence, cost cutting is done by laying off cost concerning employees, reducing trainings, benefits and remuneration of the employees is a wrong mindset. Human Resource is the only part of the organisation which has means and its end, all other parts have only means. Human Resource should be called as Resourceful. Humans. Only then organisation will look at it as not as cost to be optimised but as an investment to be maximised.” “Businesses are facing several challenges and especially related to sustainability, one of the biggest combating and mitigating factor for the climate change risks. These days, many leading companies are focusing on maintaining the carbon neutrality as a goal. And from the perspective of Galaxy Surfactant and other FMCG sector, there is an alarming water scarcity. To increase the importance of sustainability, businesses need to measure and understand how their operations and products impact the environment,” said, Dr. Rajesh Singh, Sr. Director India & South East Asia, Sphera.

Dr. Anju Singh, Professor, National Institute of Industrial Engineering, said, “In today’s date, Sustainable value creation is utmost important and the main drivers for creating the same are vision and growth, return on investment and de-risking the business. Any company who are working on these drivers are creating the value for the company. When company says it’s a cost on the company, it’s actually an investment be it working towards internal stakeholders by grooming employees, looking after their well–being or external community – stakeholder, supplier etc. Any investment in sustainability helps in creating value for the company and improve company’s competitive context.” About Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. Incorporated in 1986, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. is leading manufacturers of Performance Surfactants and Specialty Care products with over 200 product grades. These products are used in consumer-centric Home and Personal care products like hair care, oral care, skin care, cosmetics, soap, shampoo, lotion, detergent, cleaning products etc.

Preferred suppliers to leading MNC’s, Regional and Local FMCG brands. Our key customers include Unilever, Reckitt Benckiser, P&G, L’OREAL, Himalaya, Colgate Palmolive, CavinKare etc. Company has its manufacturing facilities located in India (5), Egypt (1) and USA (1).

For more information about the company, please visit our website www.galaxysurfactants.com. Image: Mr. U Shekhar, Managing Director, Galaxy Surfactants Limited PWR PWR