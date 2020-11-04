Cogos Tech witnesses revenue growth during festive season; to roll out full EV fleet by month-end

Logistics services start-up Cogos Technologies on Monday said it has seen growth in both demand and revenue during the festive season, and that it is gearing up to roll out full-fledged EV fleet by the end of this month. Founded in 2016 by serial entrepreneurs Prasad Sreeram and Rama Mohan Katta, the AI-based logistics platform, which provides intra-city logistics services, said it has expanded its operations to over 200 cities pan-India in the past three months.

The festive sales of the e-commerce companies have witnessed a huge increase in sales despite the pandemic. The e-commerce segment, which depends on logistics, has turned into a boon as almost every company is trying to enter the online sphere, the company said in the release. Riding high on this boom, Cogos Technology logged a whopping 150 per cent growth in the revenue during the festive season, while the demand grew 72 per cent in this period. It was majorly driven by the business from tier-II and -III cities, which accounted for 80 per cent of the total demand, the company said in a release.

During this period, Cogos also added 100 staff as part of the seasonal hiring to cater to the enhanced demand, it said. "We see an increasing trend of consumers from across bharat moving towards digital commerce and services in the challenging COVID-19 times.

"Cogos vision to digitally transform the city logistics across the country, including tier-I, -II and -III cities, has helped many e-commerce firms and businesses to leverage the platform during this festive season," said Prasad Sreeram, founder and chief executive officer of Cogos Technologies. He added that the company has increased operations in over 200 cities to support the ongoing festive season.

Cogos has also started a pilot for EVs in some of the cities and plans to launch a full-fledged EV fleet by the end of November, the company added.