NTPC Mauda expands footsteps for ash utilisation through railway rakes

In an effort to contribute towards 100% utilisation of fly ash, NTPC Mauda expanded its footsteps towards ash utilisation by sending the by-product to cement manufacturers through railway rakes. The plant transported 3,186 Metric tonnes (MT) of dry fly ash in 51 BCCW wagons to Rajshree Cement (a unit of Ultratech Cement) Kalburgi in the state of Karnataka. With this mega initiative, NTPC Mauda has become the first power plant of NTPC in the state of Maharashtra to send a massive amount of dry fly ash through rail.

During the financial year 2019-20, almost 23.57 lakh metric tonnes of fly ash was utilised for various productive purposes by NTPC Mauda. The power plant produces approximately 24-25 lakh metric tonnes of ash annually. Presently, 100% of ash is being utilised for the production of cement and fly ash bricks, construction of road embankment, development of low-lying land, and raising of ash dyke.

In its endeavour towards 100% utilisation of the by-product produced during power generation, India's largest power producer, NTPC Ltd, has started collaborating with cement manufacturers around the country to supply fly ash. The power producer is leveraging Indian Railways' sprawling network to transport fly ash in an economical and environment-friendly manner.

With a total installed capacity of 62.9 GW, NTPC Group has 70 Power stations comprising of 24 Coal, 7 combined cycle Gas/Liquid Fuel, 1 Hydro, 13 Renewables along with 25 Subsidiary & JV Power Stations. The group has over 20 GW of capacity under construction, including 5 GW of renewable energy projects.

(With Inputs from PIB)