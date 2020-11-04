Left Menu
Development News Edition

NTPC Mauda expands footsteps for ash utilisation through railway rakes

With this mega initiative, NTPC Mauda has become the first power plant of NTPC in the state of Maharashtra to send a massive amount of dry fly ash through rail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 17:24 IST
NTPC Mauda expands footsteps for ash utilisation through railway rakes
During the financial year 2019-20, almost 23.57 lakh metric tonnes of fly ash was utilised for various productive purposes by NTPC Mauda. Image Credit: ANI

In an effort to contribute towards 100% utilisation of fly ash, NTPC Mauda expanded its footsteps towards ash utilisation by sending the by-product to cement manufacturers through railway rakes. The plant transported 3,186 Metric tonnes (MT) of dry fly ash in 51 BCCW wagons to Rajshree Cement (a unit of Ultratech Cement) Kalburgi in the state of Karnataka. With this mega initiative, NTPC Mauda has become the first power plant of NTPC in the state of Maharashtra to send a massive amount of dry fly ash through rail.

During the financial year 2019-20, almost 23.57 lakh metric tonnes of fly ash was utilised for various productive purposes by NTPC Mauda. The power plant produces approximately 24-25 lakh metric tonnes of ash annually. Presently, 100% of ash is being utilised for the production of cement and fly ash bricks, construction of road embankment, development of low-lying land, and raising of ash dyke.

In its endeavour towards 100% utilisation of the by-product produced during power generation, India's largest power producer, NTPC Ltd, has started collaborating with cement manufacturers around the country to supply fly ash. The power producer is leveraging Indian Railways' sprawling network to transport fly ash in an economical and environment-friendly manner.

With a total installed capacity of 62.9 GW, NTPC Group has 70 Power stations comprising of 24 Coal, 7 combined cycle Gas/Liquid Fuel, 1 Hydro, 13 Renewables along with 25 Subsidiary & JV Power Stations. The group has over 20 GW of capacity under construction, including 5 GW of renewable energy projects.

(With Inputs from PIB)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • NTPC

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Cabinet approves signing of MoU between India, UK on cooperation in telecommunications, ICTs

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given its approval for signing a Memorandum of Understanding MoU between the Ministry of Communications of India and the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sports DCMS of...

RailTel announces its highest ever consolidated income of Rs 11,660.05 million

RailTel has announced its highest ever consolidated income of Rs 11,660.05 million in its 20th Annual General Meeting held on October 28 through video conferencing, the PSU said in a statement on Wednesday. This is a growth of 12.3 per cent...

US policy towards China not going to change whether Biden wins or Trump gets re-elected: Gautam Bambawale

By Abhishek Bhardwaj Although US President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden may differ in style there will, however, be no change in substance as far as policy and approach of the US towards China is concerned, says form...

Adani Enterprises posts Rs 436 cr quarterly profit

Turning profitable in the September quarter, Adani Enterprises on Wednesday reported a quarterly consolidated profit of Rs 435.73 crore. The Gautam Adani-led company had clocked a consolidated loss of Rs 10.06 crore in the corresponding qua...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020