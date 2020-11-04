Left Menu
Development News Edition

United Spirits Q2 net profit down 21% at Rs 125 crore

Total expenses were at Rs 7,343.8 crore in Q2/FY 2020-21 as against Rs 7,013.3 crore in the same quarter a year ago, up 4.71 per cent For the first half (April-September) of this fiscal, USL has reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 121.5 crore as against a net profit of Rs 339.3 crore. While its H1 revenue from operations was down 22.35 per cent to Rs 11,330.1 crore as against Rs 14,592.4 crore in April-September of the previous fiscal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 18:51 IST
United Spirits Q2 net profit down 21% at Rs 125 crore

Diageo-controlled liquor maker United Spirits Ltd (USL) on Wednesday reported a 20.62 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 125.1 crore for the second quarter ended September 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 157.6 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, USL said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations was up 3.97 per cent at Rs 7,590.4 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 7,299.9 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. Diageo India MD and CEO Anand Kripalu said: "The underlying revenue decline of 3.4 per cent in the second quarter is ahead of expectations and reflects the resilience of our category, notwithstanding prolonged on-trade closures, the route to market change in Andhra Pradesh and high taxation led price increases post COVID-19." The agility of the supply chain team provided a fast start post lockdown and the renovation of its two core brands supported the topline recovery, he added.

Its Prestige and Above segment net sales grew 1 per cent in Q2, backed by strong momentum in Scotch portfolio, driven by improved relative price positioning in key markets as well as lapping softer comparatives, he said. Total expenses were at Rs 7,343.8 crore in Q2/FY 2020-21 as against Rs 7,013.3 crore in the same quarter a year ago, up 4.71 per cent For the first half (April-September) of this fiscal, USL has reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 121.5 crore as against a net profit of Rs 339.3 crore.

While its H1 revenue from operations was down 22.35 per cent to Rs 11,330.1 crore as against Rs 14,592.4 crore in April-September of the previous fiscal. "First half performance has been primarily impacted by initial COVID-19 led lockdown driven challenges in Q1 and lower fixed cost absorption," said Kripalu.

Over the outlook, Kripalu said: "Looking ahead, we remain cautiously optimistic with the gradual re-opening of on-premise and the ensuing festive season, recognising that safety and social distancing norms could impact demand versus prior years." Shares of United Spirits Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 510.10 apiece on the BSE, up 0.05 per cent from the previous close..

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia to relax foreign workers' sponsorship terms in March '21

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday announced new plans to ease foreign workers contractual restrictions, abolishing a controversial seven-decade-old sponsorship system known as kafala. The plans, to take effect in March 2021, aim to make the Saudi l...

Arnab booked for `assaulting' police official during arrest

Mumbai Police on Wednesday registered an FIR against Republic TVs Editor in Chief Arnab Goswami, his wife, son and two others for allegedly assaulting a police official. A team of Alibaug police arrested Goswami earlier in the day for alleg...

Haryana: 20 deaths in Sonipat; police suspect illicit liquor as cause

At least 20 people have died in the last three days in four different localities of Sonipat city in Haryana with police suspecting spurious liquor as the cause behind the deaths, officials said on Wednesday. Around 20 people have died in th...

Air quality near 'severe' in Ghaziabad, 'very poor' in Noida, Faridabad

The air quality deteriorated but remained very poor in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad while it continued to stay poor in Gurgaon in the National Capital Region NCR on Wednesday, according to a government agency. Concentration...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020