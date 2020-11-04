Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar gives up gains on tight U.S. election

But during the European session, the greenback lost some ground, and riskier currencies recovered, with the yuan hitting a 13-day high, as investors unwound some of those extreme positions. "We have not so far seen big risk-off moves so I would think that probably that’s the template for how things will evolve here," said Jonathan Davies, head of currency strategy at UBS.

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 19:29 IST
FOREX-Dollar gives up gains on tight U.S. election

The dollar gave up most of its gains and riskier currencies recovered on Wednesday as investors waited for U.S. election results amid growing hopes that the worst of the volatility related to the event has passed. President Donald Trump won in the key battleground states of Florida, Ohio and Texas but the contest will not be decided until a handful of states finish vote counts in the next hours or days.

The dollar rose as much as 1.2% overnight to hit more than one-month highs versus its rivals as early results indicated a tight race, surprising many who had bet on a decisive win for Democrat Joe Biden. Riskier currencies such as the yuan and Australian dollar fell more than 1% each. But during the European session, the greenback lost some ground, and riskier currencies recovered, with the yuan hitting a 13-day high, as investors unwound some of those extreme positions.

"We have not so far seen big risk-off moves so I would think that probably that’s the template for how things will evolve here," said Jonathan Davies, head of currency strategy at UBS. "So even if we’re getting more indications that it’s going to be drawn out, the experience so far is not suggesting that we’re going to see huge FX volatility and huge dollar strength," he added.

John Goldie, an FX dealer at Argentex, said that the uncertainty about the result left markets in wait-and-see mode. "Talking to clients, we had some expectations of some bigger moves in either direction," he said.

At 1239 GMT, the dollar was up around 0.2% on the day versus a basket of currencies, while euro-dollar had flipped to positive on the day, up 0.1% at $1.17385. Andreas Koenig, Amundi's head of global FX said that he had not changed his portfolio positions yet but would look to increase risk exposure once there was a clear outcome. He favours China's offshore yuan, the Canadian dollar and high-beta currencies such as the Mexican peso and Russia's rouble.

A Biden victory had been expected to boost prospects for a large U.S. fiscal aid package and lessen trade war tensions, causing the dollar to weaken sharply. It fell to a one-week low on Tuesday on expectations of a Biden win. An uncertain election result heightens the risk of a contested outcome, which could include lengthy legal battles, prompting investors to seek safer assets.

But overnight volatility gauges for euro-dollar and dollar-yen fell. They had surged to their highest levels since March earlier this week . Market participants said that this was due to a lack of information, with investors not initiating new trades at this stage.

(For multimedia U.S. election coverage, click here https://www.reuters.com/world/us-election2020.)

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia to relax foreign workers' sponsorship terms in March '21

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday announced new plans to ease foreign workers contractual restrictions, abolishing a controversial seven-decade-old sponsorship system known as kafala. The plans, to take effect in March 2021, aim to make the Saudi l...

Arnab booked for `assaulting' police official during arrest

Mumbai Police on Wednesday registered an FIR against Republic TVs Editor in Chief Arnab Goswami, his wife, son and two others for allegedly assaulting a police official. A team of Alibaug police arrested Goswami earlier in the day for alleg...

Haryana: 20 deaths in Sonipat; police suspect illicit liquor as cause

At least 20 people have died in the last three days in four different localities of Sonipat city in Haryana with police suspecting spurious liquor as the cause behind the deaths, officials said on Wednesday. Around 20 people have died in th...

Air quality near 'severe' in Ghaziabad, 'very poor' in Noida, Faridabad

The air quality deteriorated but remained very poor in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad while it continued to stay poor in Gurgaon in the National Capital Region NCR on Wednesday, according to a government agency. Concentration...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020