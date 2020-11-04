Left Menu
Sanjay Kumar Rakesh takes over as CEO of CSC e-Governance India

State-run e-governance service delivery arm CSC e-Governance India on Wednesday said that Sanjay Kumar Rakesh has joined as the CEO of the organisation CSC e-Governance India is a special purpose vehicle (SPV) which looks at delivery of government schemes and services through common service centres (CSCs) across the country.

CSC e-Governance India is a special purpose vehicle (SPV) which looks at delivery of government schemes and services through common service centres (CSCs) across the country. Rakesh takes over charge from Dinesh Tyagi who has been elevated to the post of managing director, an official statement said. A 1990 batch IAS officer of Tripura cadre, Rakesh was additional chief secretary in the Tripura government. He also served as a joint secretary in the Ministry of Electronics & IT where he led several initiatives for 'Make in India' in the electronics sector, the statement said

"Rakesh has also served in the Ministry of Rural Development, looking after Indira Awas Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana," the statement added. There are over 3 lakh CSCs across the country providing both government and private services inline with government schemes like tele-medicine, financial inclusion, application for various jobs etc.

