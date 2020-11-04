Left Menu
Development News Edition

Share of personal loans in total credit rises to 24 pc in March 2020: RBI data

The share of personal loans in total bank credit grew to 24 per cent in March 2020 from 16.6 per cent five years ago, RBI data showed.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-11-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 21:23 IST
Share of personal loans in total credit rises to 24 pc in March 2020: RBI data

The share of personal loans in total bank credit grew to 24 per cent in March 2020 from 16.6 per cent five years ago, RBI data showed. Advances to the industrial sector moderated further and its share in total credit declined to 30.6 per cent in March 2020 from 41.2 per cent in March 2015, according to 'Basic Statistical Return on Credit by Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) in India – March 2020', released by the RBI.

In the fiscal 2019-20, all bank groups recorded moderation in credit growth, though private sector banks continued to lead the growth. With consistently high growth in retail lending, the share of the household sector, which includes individuals, Hindu undivided family (HUF), proprietary and partnership firms, among others, in total credit increased substantially to 51 per cent in March 2020 from 41.8 per cent in March 2015, the data showed.

Among individuals, female borrowers held 34.2 per cent of the loan accounts in March 2020 as compared with their 21.1 per cent share five years ago. The share of female borrowers in total loan amount also increased to 22 per cent from 17.9 per cent over this period, RBI data showed.

The number of credit accounts with banks increased by 17.3 per cent (Y-o-Y) during 2019-20 and stood at 27.25 crore accounts in March 2020, reflecting increased penetration of bank lending. Though less than one-fifth of the branches of banks were in the metropolitan areas, they accounted for 63.5 per cent of sanctioned credit and 59.3 per cent of credit utilisation, the data showed.

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Congress protests 'rise' in crime in BJP-ruled states

Congress leaders and workers in Maharashtra on Wednesday held a protest at Dadar here against the rise in the number of crimes against women, Dalits and minorities in the states ruled by the BJP. Speaking to reporters, state Congress chief ...

EU drug watchdog won't set minimum efficacy levels for potential COVID-19 vaccines

Europes drug regulator will not set a minimum level of efficacy for potential COVID-19 vaccines when considering them for approval, it said on Wednesday, taking a different approach to that of its U.S. counterpart.Human studies need to demo...

Disciplined Velocity bowlers restrict Supernova to 126/8

Left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht scalped three batters as Velocity put up a disciplined bowling effort to restrict defending champions Superonva to a modest 126 for eight in the opening match of Womens T20 Challenge, here on Wednesday. Apart fro...

Supernovas set Velocity 127-run target

Invited to bat, defending champions Supernova posted 126 for eight against Velocity in the opening match of the Womens T20 Challenge here on Wednesday. Opener Chamari Atapattu top-scored for Supernovas with a 44-run knock.Ekta Bisht 322 sca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020