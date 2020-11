INS Airavat delivers 100 MT food aid to Sudan: Jaishankar

Indian Naval Ship (INS) Airavat has delivered 100 MT of food aid to Sudan as part of a COVID relief package, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday, underlining that India remains a dependable partner of Africa. "#SAGAR policy at play. Indian Naval Ship #Airavat delivers 100MT of food aid to Sudan as part of COVID relief package. India remains a dependable partner of Africa," Jaishankar tweeted.

INS Airavat will deliver food aid to Sudan, South Sudan, Djibouti and Eritrea amid the COVID-19 pandemic under the Mission Sagar-II. Mission Sagar-II follows the first Mission Sagar undertaken in May-June 2020, wherein India provided food and medicines to Maldives, Mauritius, Seychelles, Madagascar and Comoros.