PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov. 5

- British retailer John Lewis said it would cut 1,500 jobs at its central London headquarters as it looks for ways to cut down 300 million pounds ($388.95 million) in costs and reshape operations for a more digital era. - CK Hutchison Holdings is nearing in on a sale of its portfolio of mobile towers in Europe to Spanish telecoms infrastructure company Cellnex Telecom SA, for 10 billion euros ($11.73 billion).

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2020 06:19 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 06:19 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov. 5

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Turkey fines social media giants for failing to comply with new law https://on.ft.com/2I5kTtM - AstraZeneca misses target for delivery of UK COVID-19 vaccine https://on.ft.com/3mSmodt

- John Lewis unveils further 1,500 job cuts https://on.ft.com/365Zusd - CK Hutchison closes in on 10bn euro European tower sale to Cellnex https://on.ft.com/365Y7K5

Overview - Turkey has fined social media companies, including Facebook Inc, Twitter Inc and YouTube, more than $1 million each for not complying with a new social media law and warned that other penalties, including their platforms being blocked, could follow.

- AstraZeneca Plc has missed its target to deliver 30 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to the UK by the end of September and will only be able to supply 4% of what it had promised by the year end, said Kate Bingham, head of the government's vaccine taskforce. - British retailer John Lewis said it would cut 1,500 jobs at its central London headquarters as it looks for ways to cut down 300 million pounds ($388.95 million) in costs and reshape operations for a more digital era.

- CK Hutchison Holdings is nearing in on a sale of its portfolio of mobile towers in Europe to Spanish telecoms infrastructure company Cellnex Telecom SA, for 10 billion euros ($11.73 billion). ($1 = 0.7713 pounds) ($1 = 0.8524 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

