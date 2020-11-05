Brand Opus India Announces the Winners of Health Icon and Global Icon Awards - 2020

Bangalore, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) The first of its kind, Health Icon Awards - 2020 & Global Icon Awards - 2020 were organised by Brand Opus India to encourage & empower the go-getter attitude & courage shown by the winners during pandemic to consistently outperform under stress and set an example for the nation. The awards are an ode to the indomitable spirit of the winners, conceived and initiated by Brand Opus India. The initiative was well supported by Success Magazine India - Magazine Partner, Untold Success Stories - Associate Partner.

Winners of Health Icon Awards: Outstanding Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgeon In Maharashtra - Dr. Yatin Tryambak Wagh, Best Physician For Patient Care & Healthcare Services During Pandemic - Dr. Prashant Kumar Pandey, Best Consultant Neurologist In Guwahati - Dr. Dipjyoti Payeng, Outstanding Healthcare Services To Community In Gadchandur - Dr. Kulbhushan More, Best Ophthalmologist In Assam - Dr. Queen Gogoi, Exemplary Dental Healthcare Services During Pandemic In Junagarh - Dr. Soumya Ranjan Behera, Outstanding Leadership In Providing Quality Dental Healthcare Services In Bikaner - Dr. Puneet Kalra, Best Multispeciality Dental Chain in Chennai - Radiant Dental Care, Health Icon For Contribution In Specialised Dental Healthcare Services In Dausa - Dr. Ghanshyam Khandelwal. Best Critical Care Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation Services To Covid Patients - Dr. Saurav Anand, Iconic Woman Health Preneur & Ayurvedic Doctor In Gujarat - Dr. Renuka Siddhapura, Best Super Speciality Homeopathic Hospital In Odisha - Dr. Deoshlok Sharma & Dr. Jitesh Sharma, Most Promising Doctor For Healthcare Services During Pandemic In Kolkata - Dr. Rahul Banerjee, Best Outstanding Endodontist, Esthetic Dentist & Academician of the Year - Prof. Dr. Dharam Hinduja, Best Physiotherapist & Social Service In Gangapur, Rajasthan - Dr. Kshitiz Gupta, Best Aesthetic & Cosmetic Surgeon in Hyderabad - Dr. Syed Abrar, Best Herbal, Ayurvedic Medicine Consultant and Panchakarma Specialist - Dr. Amanreet Kaur Sood, Best Young Wellness Coach In Maharashtra - Mr. Prasad Sonavane.

Winners of Global Icon Awards: Young Influential Infrastructure Developer Pan India - Mr. Ketul Agrawal, Best Dean & Educationist In Dental Education - Prof. Dr. Neeta Mohanty (Institute of Dental Sciences, Bhubaneswar), Outstanding Quality & Technical Excellence In Radiography Equipment Manufacturing In India - Mr. Partha Bhattacharya (Managing Director, X-Tech Medical Systems Private Limited), Leading Semi Manufacturers and Suppliers of Copper Base Gold Plated Jewellery In India - Mayukh Jewellery, Outstanding Healthcare Services To Community In Pandemic - Dr. Ranjit Nath, Outstanding Teaching Excellence In Political Sciences - Mr. Manoj Kumar, Youth Icon In Web Development & IT Services Pan India - Vishal Kalra (Founder, Designistic), Best Fitness & Lifestyle Trainer In India 2020 (Female) - Ms. Pooja Shelke, Best Career Development Coach & Trainer Pan India - Mr. Abhijit Giri, Best Makeover Artist In Uttarakhand - Ms. Nasreen Choudhary, Best Spoken English & Personality Development Trainer in Uttar Pradesh - Ms. Shubhra Chaturvedi, Best IT Training & Certification Courses Education Consultants In India - Mr. Harshad Sangle, Best Dance Academy In Mumbai - Ms. Priti Waghela. Best Social Service In Education & Healthcare In Manipur - Mr. Sadique Siddiki, Innovative Excellence in Architecture & Interior Designing - Mr. Nimai Paresh Kumbharkar (Architectural and Interior Designer, KIC_Concept to Creation an interior design studio), Most Inspiring Woman Entrepreneur In Pune - Mrs. Kalpana Sunil Gosavi (Founder, SK Square Enterprises - Reg Government of India, MSME), Most Innovative IT Solutions Company In Kolkata - Centreax Technologies (Ms. Smita Chatterji, C.E.O.), Most Promising Educationist Providing Best Online Education In Maharashtra - Mr. Irfan Rauf (Founder/Managing Trustee, Kids I.T. World Group Of Schools Aurangabad), Best International Business Strategy Consultant - Mr. Sathish Sampath (Founder/Managing Partner, MediaMetrics), Outstanding Excellence In Architecture & Designing In India - Shariff and Associates (Ar. A.H. Shariff & Ar. Hussain Shariff), Most Innovative Architects & Urban Planners In Gujarat - Ar. Nirav Khant & Ar. Khushbu Khant (MAATRA Architects), Most Inspiring Social Worker In Bhopal - Dr. Abdul Tahir (Founder Secretary, Sampoorn - Society in Pursuit of Total Humanism), Teaching & Research Excellence In Zoology - Dr. Sainudeen Pattazhy, Most Promising Professor Of Computer Sciences In Pune - Mr. Bipin Ganpatlal Pardeshi, Leading Financial Services Providers In Manipur - Lanleima Ventures Pvt. Ltd.

