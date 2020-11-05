Left Menu
BMW launches limited edition Mini John Cooper Works Hatch in India at Rs 46.9 lakh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 11:56 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 11:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

German luxury carmaker BMW on Thursday launched limited edition Mini John Cooper Works Hatch in India priced at Rs 46.9 lakh (ex-showroom)

The limited edition model is inspired by the Mini John Cooper Works GP and is offered as a completely built-up unit (CBU) and only 15 units are available and can be booked exclusively on shop.mini.in, BMW India said in a statement

Commenting on the launch, BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said, "Mini John Cooper Works has always been in a league of its own with a unique combination of heritage, exclusivity and performance. "Inspired by Mini's motorsport genes and legendary racing successes, Mini John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition is a tribute to Mini John Cooper Works GP." The latest limited edition follows the footsteps of the 2006 and 2013 Mini John Cooper Works GP models, the company said. It is powered by a 2-litre petrol engine and can accelerate to 100 km/h in 6.1 seconds.

