Amit Mookim takes over as the new president of TiE Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Mumbai announces Amit Mookim as the President of TiE Mumbai from November 2020 onwards for a period of two years. Over the past few years, TiE Mumbai has played a significant role in promoting, mentoring, helping and funding startups in this region. During the past six months of the global pandemic, TiE Mumbai has organized over 233 webinars, with 475 hours of content, which were attended by 26000 participates who have joined from 70 different cities worldwide. TiE Mumbai represents over 2500 startups in the Greater Mumbai Region. It has successfully connected and mentored over 2000 entrepreneurs and startups over the last few years, over 1000 startups have been successfully connected to investors.

"I am very excited about this new role especially as many businesses are pivoting to address the new normal and there is a need for innovation, entrepreneurship, as well as the need to support and nurture the entrepreneurial ecosystem that forms the essence for economic growth in the country," said Amit Mookim, President, TiE Mumbai, while commenting on his election. Amit's focus during his role as the President of the Mumbai chapter will be to build on TiE Mumbai's presence and initiatives under way, and strengthen the startup connect with the investor, government, corporate and trade networks, build a knowledge and agenda driven program across growth industries and enhance Mumbai's presence as a preferred destination for startups. To enable this, his team will work with various stakeholders especially the government, regulators, investing community (Private Equity Funds, Venture Capital Funds, Family Offices, Angel Investors), Educational bodies (IIT, Engineering Colleges and Management Schools) and Corporates and help in policy forming thereby playing a significant role in the mission of Startup India.

"During the last 2 years, we have considerably strengthened the startup ecosystem in and around Mumbai by adopting several new initiatives like - monthly investor connect, TiE Academy, setting up incubation centres and accelerators in companies and colleges, taking startups to US & Singapore on study tours, etc. The two TiECons attracted a record 3000+ delegates to listen to iconic speakers and attend the startup expo, food expo, angel pitch and workshops. Another new initiative - Hall of Fame awards became globally known with Shri Ratan Tata accepting the lifetime achievement award at the hands of another icon - Shri Narayan Murthy. I am happy that we have an eminent and successful leader, Amit Mookim, taking over as the next President," said Atul Nishar, Founder & Chairman Azent Overseas Education and Hexaware Technologies Ltd and Former President, TiE Mumbai. "Building on our commitment to empower startups and entrepreneurs, we look forward to building an innovation-led ecosystem with applications of deep tech in all future startup businesses through education and knowledge sharing. We continue to provide startups with the right guidance, mentorship, networking and funding opportunities. Going forward, we see TiE Mumbai scaling new heights and with Amit's confidence and capabilities, he will propel TiE Mumbai to this destination. I also thank Atul for the very fruitful two years and we look forward to support Amit in all his endeavours," said Harish Mehta, Founder President TiE Mumbai and Founder Chairman NASSCOM, while welcoming Amit Mookim.

Amit Mookim is a management consultant turned business leader and currently oversees the India operations of IQVIA, a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. His experience in digital health has extended to supporting innovation and entrepreneurship in India. He is an advisor to the NHA on innovation and mentor to health startups. Prior to IQVIA, Amit was Head of Healthcare at KPMG. Amit was one of the youngest Partners in KPMG and helped the firm build and grow the Private Equity and Strategy business and the Healthcare Practice for India and Asia Pacific. He worked across 11 countries in Asia Pacific, including India, as part of this role.

Amit has done his Bachelor's in Economics from University of Kolkata and his MBA from FMS, Delhi. Amit believes that spirituality and fitness are the key aspects for personality development. Amit is an amateur marathon runner and also coaches entrepreneurs on managing stress while being centred in spirituality. The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), was founded in 1992 in Silicon Valley by a group of successful entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and senior professionals with roots in the Indus region. Since 1992. TiE has been supporting entrepreneurs by offering education, mentorship, networking and funding opportunities. The mission of TiE is to foster entrepreneurship globally through the 5 pillars of TiE: mentoring, networking and education, funding and incubation. Dedicated to the virtuous cycle of wealth creation and giving back to the community. TiE's focus area is to generate enable the next generation of entrepreneurs. There are currently 11,000 members, including over 2,500 charter members in 60 chapters across 17 countries. TiE's mission is to foster entrepreneurship globally through mentoring, networking, and education. Dedicated to the virtuous cycle of wealth creation and giving back to the community, TiE's focus is on generating and nurturing our next generation of entrepreneurs.

