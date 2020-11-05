Left Menu
Bajaj Electricals reports Q2 net profit of Rs 53 cr

Bajaj Electricals on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 53.11 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, on account of higher income. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 32.54 crore for July-September period of the previous fiscal. Total income in the second quarter stood at Rs 1,226.7 crore, up 10.83 per cent as compared with Rs 1,106.80 crore in the year-ago period, Bajaj Electricals said in a regulatory filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 14:01 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 14:01 IST
Bajaj Electricals reports Q2 net profit of Rs 53 cr

Bajaj Electricals on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 53.11 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, on account of higher income. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 32.54 crore for July-September period of the previous fiscal.

Total income in the second quarter stood at Rs 1,226.7 crore, up 10.83 per cent as compared with Rs 1,106.80 crore in the year-ago period, Bajaj Electricals said in a regulatory filing. It said the business normalised in the quarter after being impacted in April-June owing to temporary suspension of manufacturing facilities, sales and distribution due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

"The consumer products business has shown signs of very strong recovery in this quarter...Our EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) segment has also recovered strongly in this quarter after being adversely affected due to hold up of project execution and billings," Chairman and Managing Director Shekhar Bajaj said. Shares of the company were trading 4.60 per cent higher at Rs 509 apiece on the BSE.

