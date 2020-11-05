Festive shopping, gifting: Homemakers go digital, says report

Bengaluru, Nov 5 (PTI): Indian homemakers are increasingly adopting digital payments and online applications for both work and entertainment, according to a latest report by consultancy firm EY. The report 'Sentiments of India: Homemakers, Backbone of Our Homes' explores shift in the behaviour and consumption patterns of homemakers and their households across areas like digital adoption, increase in shopping basket size, festive spending, work ambitions, and the evolving social dynamics of homemaking.

The findings are based on the survey responses of 385 Indian homemakers across the urban adult population across the country, an EY statement said. Festivities are likely to be smaller, more intimate, and more digital ashomemakers may continue to feel cautious during the festive season.

The report said 84 per cent of them mentioned that they would prefer celebrating with only members from their household and 44 per cent wish to avoid crowded marketplaces. The fear is stronger in high spenders with 52 per cent likely to avoid visiting crowded marketplaces. Online sales are expected to pick up with 28 per cent homemakers planning to shop online for most festive requirements, the statement said.

Partner of design thinking and digital transformation, EY India, Shashank Shwet,said though there is an accelerated uptake of online shopping among homemakers, digital literacy remains a bottleneck for wider adoption of digital channels, especially in the older age categories. "To eliminate this digital divide, brands should develop user-friendly interfaces specially designed for this segment.

They should also leverage marketing campaigns and influencers from peer groups to educate homemakers about the safety and in-built security of online transactions", Shwet said. EY said supply chain disruptions due to lockdowns meant lesser availability of preferred brands and homemakers were forced to try newer options.

The report said 35 per cent homemakers have permanently shifted to newer brands in at least one of the grocery categories, indicating an increasing openness to try new brands..