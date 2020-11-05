Left Menu
Development News Edition

Festive shopping, gifting: Homemakers go digital, says report

The report 'Sentiments of India: Homemakers, Backbone of Our Homes' explores shift in the behaviour and consumption patterns of homemakers and their households across areas like digital adoption, increase in shopping basket size, festive spending, work ambitions, and the evolving social dynamics of homemaking. The findings are based on the survey responses of 385 Indian homemakers across the urban adult population across the country, an EY statement said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-11-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 14:37 IST
Festive shopping, gifting: Homemakers go digital, says report

Bengaluru, Nov 5 (PTI): Indian homemakers are increasingly adopting digital payments and online applications for both work and entertainment, according to a latest report by consultancy firm EY. The report 'Sentiments of India: Homemakers, Backbone of Our Homes' explores shift in the behaviour and consumption patterns of homemakers and their households across areas like digital adoption, increase in shopping basket size, festive spending, work ambitions, and the evolving social dynamics of homemaking.

The findings are based on the survey responses of 385 Indian homemakers across the urban adult population across the country, an EY statement said. Festivities are likely to be smaller, more intimate, and more digital ashomemakers may continue to feel cautious during the festive season.

The report said 84 per cent of them mentioned that they would prefer celebrating with only members from their household and 44 per cent wish to avoid crowded marketplaces. The fear is stronger in high spenders with 52 per cent likely to avoid visiting crowded marketplaces. Online sales are expected to pick up with 28 per cent homemakers planning to shop online for most festive requirements, the statement said.

Partner of design thinking and digital transformation, EY India, Shashank Shwet,said though there is an accelerated uptake of online shopping among homemakers, digital literacy remains a bottleneck for wider adoption of digital channels, especially in the older age categories. "To eliminate this digital divide, brands should develop user-friendly interfaces specially designed for this segment.

They should also leverage marketing campaigns and influencers from peer groups to educate homemakers about the safety and in-built security of online transactions", Shwet said. EY said supply chain disruptions due to lockdowns meant lesser availability of preferred brands and homemakers were forced to try newer options.

The report said 35 per cent homemakers have permanently shifted to newer brands in at least one of the grocery categories, indicating an increasing openness to try new brands..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Tech, earnings lift European stocks as Biden inches closer to victory

European shares hit a two-week high on Thursday, supported by a handful of strong earnings reports, more stimulus for Britains economy and a surge in Wall Street stock futures, as Democrat Joe Biden moved closer to victory in the U.S. presi...

Kunnath Pharmaceuticals launches antiviral herbal product across India

Herbal products maker Kunnath Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said it has launched antiviral immunity booster capsules under the brand name Viromune across the country and is looking to achieve a turnover&#160;of Rs 2,000 crore in the next thre...

Emami Q2 PAT jumps 23.39 pc to Rs 118.45 crore

FMCG major Emami Ltd on Thursday reported a 23.39 per cent jump in consolidated profit after tax PAT to Rs 118.45 crore in the quarter to September 2020, helped by strong sales growth in its healthcare and hygiene portfolio. The Kolkata-bas...

Body of 45-yr-old man found in UP village

Body of a 45-year-old man was found in a village in Hussainganj area here on Thursday, police said. According to police, the body was found in an agricultural field in Babuganj village and there were injury marks near the eyes and the neck....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020