Left Menu
Development News Edition

AstraZeneca's drugs pipeline progresses as COVID vaccine data awaited

AstraZeneca, the British drugmaker working on one of the world's leading COVID-19 vaccine hopefuls, reported progress in its pipeline of other medicines on Thursday as it posted a mixed set of third-quarter results. The company also echoed comments from its partners at Oxford university, who said on Wednesday data from a late-stage study of the potential COVID-19 vaccine should land this year.

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2020 14:55 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 14:51 IST
AstraZeneca's drugs pipeline progresses as COVID vaccine data awaited
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

AstraZeneca, the British drugmaker working on one of the world's leading COVID-19 vaccine hopefuls, reported progress in its pipeline of other medicines on Thursday as it posted a mixed set of third-quarter results.

The company also echoed comments from its partners at Oxford university, who said on Wednesday data from a late-stage study of the potential COVID-19 vaccine should land this year. AstraZeneca/Oxford are racing with Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and others to publish the first detailed results from large COVID-19 vaccine trials. A vaccine is seen as the world's best bet for beating a pandemic that has led to more than 1.2 million deaths, roiled economies and disrupted billions of lives.

AstraZeneca has scored billions in funding and signed multiple deals to supply over three billion doses to countries around the world. However, a UK official said on Wednesday the delivery timetable for shots had slipped. While working on the vaccine, AstraZeneca is also making progress on its pipeline of other drugs.

On Thursday, the company said two of its main drugs - cancer treatment Lynparza and diabetes medicine Forxiga - had been approved for wider use in Europe. For the third quarter, product sales of $6.52 billion were ahead of a company-compiled consensus of $6.50 billion. The number excluded payments from collaborations.

"We made encouraging headway in the quarter, despite the ongoing disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic," Chief Executive Officer Pascal Soriot said. However, the company reported core earnings of 94 cents per share for the three months ended Sept. 30, lower than analysts' expectations of 98 cents.

Research and development costs jumped 11% to $1.5 billion, as more projects moved into the final stage of testing on humans - typically the most expensive. In eight years at the helm https://www.astrazeneca.com/our-company/leadership.html#, Soriot has driven a change in AstraZeneca's fortunes by betting on newer products and investing in research, putting the company on the global stage.

The company said it still expected total revenue in 2020 to increase by a high single-digit to a low double-digit percentage and core earnings per share to increase by a mid- to high-teens percentage. Total revenue growth slowed to 3% from 11% in the third quarter as last year's number was boosted by $200 million in milestone payments.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Tech, earnings lift European stocks as Biden inches closer to victory

European shares hit a two-week high on Thursday, supported by a handful of strong earnings reports, more stimulus for Britains economy and a surge in Wall Street stock futures, as Democrat Joe Biden moved closer to victory in the U.S. presi...

Kunnath Pharmaceuticals launches antiviral herbal product across India

Herbal products maker Kunnath Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said it has launched antiviral immunity booster capsules under the brand name Viromune across the country and is looking to achieve a turnover&#160;of Rs 2,000 crore in the next thre...

Emami Q2 PAT jumps 23.39 pc to Rs 118.45 crore

FMCG major Emami Ltd on Thursday reported a 23.39 per cent jump in consolidated profit after tax PAT to Rs 118.45 crore in the quarter to September 2020, helped by strong sales growth in its healthcare and hygiene portfolio. The Kolkata-bas...

Body of 45-yr-old man found in UP village

Body of a 45-year-old man was found in a village in Hussainganj area here on Thursday, police said. According to police, the body was found in an agricultural field in Babuganj village and there were injury marks near the eyes and the neck....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020