Emami Q2 PAT jumps 23.39 pc to Rs 118.45 crore

Emami said the sustained growth momentum achieved by the health and hygiene segment along with the sequential recovery in the personal care brands aided the company to post one of the strongest quarter growths in the past few years. During the quarter, the company said its healthcare and hygiene portfolio range (major brands are Zandu and BoroPlus) contributed 47 per cent to total sales and grew by 44 per cent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 15:04 IST
Emami Q2 PAT jumps 23.39 pc to Rs 118.45 crore

FMCG major Emami Ltd on Thursday reported a 23.39 per cent jump in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 118.45 crore in the quarter to September 2020, helped by strong sales growth in its healthcare and hygiene portfolio. The Kolkata-based company had posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 95.99 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Total income stood at Rs 742.71 crore in the second quarter against 676.43 crore in the year-ago period, a growth of 9.79 per cent, Emami Ltd said in a regulatory filing. "Emami closed the second quarter with an all-round record performance across brands, signifying revival of consumer sentiment. Defying the COVID-19 infused challenging environment, the company posted a double-digit revenue growth for the quarter, with its domestic business recording a strong 13 per cent growth," the company said in a statement. Emami said the sustained growth momentum achieved by the health and hygiene segment along with the sequential recovery in the personal care brands aided the company to post one of the strongest quarter growths in the past few years.

During the quarter, the company said its healthcare and hygiene portfolio range (major brands are Zandu and BoroPlus) contributed 47 per cent to total sales and grew by 44 per cent. Mohan Goenka, Director, Emami Ltd, said rural offtakes have also started looking up and modern trade is now looking positive with malls opening up. "Our pain management portfolio has performed exceedingly well along with Kesh King, which has achieved its highest ever quarter sales. We continue to undertake stringent cost control measures and are very optimistic of sustaining the growth momentum in the future," he added. The board of directors of the company declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share.

Shares of the company were trading 1.45 per cent higher at Rs 376.95 apiece on the BSE..

