Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suzuki Motor Corp gearing up to commence production at 3rd plant in Gujarat from Apr

Japanese automaker Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) is preparing to commence vehicle production from its third unit in Gujarat from April next year, even as it on Thursday projected a 14 per cent decline in consolidated net sales for the ongoing fiscal based on its performance in India amid the coronavirus pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 15:26 IST
Suzuki Motor Corp gearing up to commence production at 3rd plant in Gujarat from Apr

Japanese automaker Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) is preparing to commence vehicle production from its third unit in Gujarat from April next year, even as it on Thursday projected a 14 per cent decline in consolidated net sales for the ongoing fiscal based on its performance in India amid the coronavirus pandemic. In a regulatory filing, Maruti Suzuki India said Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt Ltd (SMG), a wholly-owned subsidiary of SMC, has completed construction of its plant number three at Hansalpur, Gujarat.

SMG currently has two units at Hansalpur at Gujarat with a total capacity of 5 lakh units per annum. It exclusively supplies vehicles to Maruti Suzuki India. "SMG is now starting preparations to commence vehicle manufacturing (plant No 3) from April 2021 onwards. Production volume from the plant will depend upon business conditions and market demand," the filing said. Last month, SMG had achieved a cumulative 10 lakh production milestone, becoming the fastest production site of Suzuki to achieve the record in 3 years and 9 months since starting production in February 2017. In another development, SMC has projected a 14 per cent decline in its consolidated net sales at 3,000 billion yen.

SMC said previously, the forecasts for consolidated operating results for the ongoing fiscal "were undetermined since we were unable to rationally calculate the forecasts owing to the spread of the new coronavirus pandemic in the company's major market of India". However, it said based on the latest situation and the trends in the company's operating results, it has been able to give a forecast. With respect to the outlook for the ongoing fiscal, "automobile sales in India, considering the pandemic situation, we have calculated as 80 per cent year-on-year, taking into concern certain amount of its risk." SMC said for the July-September period, the company "gradually restarted production and sales activities according with the lift of lockdown orders in Japan and India, which are the important markets for our group". "However, it is uncertain when the new coronavirus infection will end in India. In addition, a second wave of the new coronavirus is concerned in Japan and mainly northern hemisphere countries where winter approaches. Therefore, the severe situation that the company needs to pay attention to is expected to continue," it said. In the first six months of the fiscal, SMC's consolidated net sales decreased by 27.6 per cent to 1,270.2 billion yen, and operating income decreased by 36.8 per cent to 74.9 billion yen year-on-year.

"The decreased net sales and income for April-June could not be covered with recovery of sales in India and Japan, and efforts to decrease expenses for July-September," the company said. It further said that first in the six months April-September 2020 period, "15,417 million yen equivalent to fixed expenses related to production suspension due to lockdown in countries including India and Hungary to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus pandemic was recorded as extraordinary loss".

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

EXPERT VIEWS-Gig workers to privacy laws: U.S. voters weigh in on tech issues

By Avi Asher-Schapiro Nov 5 Thomson Reuters Foundation - From drivers rights to surveillance and election disinformation, the Nov. 3 U.S. election tested a number of digital rights issues.The Thomson Reuters Foundation spoke to five tech an...

Tech, earnings lift European stocks as Biden inches closer to victory

European shares hit a two-week high on Thursday, supported by a handful of strong earnings reports, more stimulus for Britains economy and a surge in Wall Street stock futures, as Democrat Joe Biden moved closer to victory in the U.S. presi...

Kunnath Pharmaceuticals launches antiviral herbal product across India

Herbal products maker Kunnath Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said it has launched antiviral immunity booster capsules under the brand name Viromune across the country and is looking to achieve a turnover&#160;of Rs 2,000 crore in the next thre...

Emami Q2 PAT jumps 23.39 pc to Rs 118.45 crore

FMCG major Emami Ltd on Thursday reported a 23.39 per cent jump in consolidated profit after tax PAT to Rs 118.45 crore in the quarter to September 2020, helped by strong sales growth in its healthcare and hygiene portfolio. The Kolkata-bas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020