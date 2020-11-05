Left Menu
Development News Edition

Long-term demand for cars to depend on overall economic situation: Hyundai

Hyundai Motor India remains cautiously optimistic regarding the domestic market as it expects a pent-up demand to drive sales for the next few quarters but believes that the long-term pull in the market would depend upon the overall macroeconomic situation, according to a top company official.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 15:48 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 15:48 IST
Long-term demand for cars to depend on overall economic situation: Hyundai

Hyundai Motor India remains cautiously optimistic regarding the domestic market as it expects a pent-up demand to drive sales for the next few quarters but believes that the long-term pull in the market would depend upon the overall macroeconomic situation, according to a top company official. The country's second largest passenger vehicle maker noted that factors like shift towards personal mobility from shared and public transport due to the pandemic would keep fuelling the demand in the short term.

“As per our market research, around 10 lakh people have either postponed or decided against buying a car due to uncertain market conditions due to the pandemic situation. So this pent-up demand will be there, already we have seen some of that demand in the second quarter. This pent-up demand would continue in the coming quarters as well,” Hyundai Motor India MD and CEO SS Kim told PTI. The demand would be there at least till the first quarter of next year, he noted.

“But in the end, the overall market situation will be determined by macroeconomic indicators like GDP growth etc. It will have an impact on the demand. Then there is also worry about the second wave of coronavirus, so we remain cautiously optimistic,” Kim said. The company will move quickly to make changes according to the market situation if required, he added.

Kim noted that despite short-term challenges, India remained a very strong automobile market. “Considering the lower penetration of cars in India, from a long- term perspective I think India has huge growth potential as far as new car demand is concerned. In the short term, we might have few uncertainties but from a long-term perspective the market remains intact,” he said.

He said the company continues with its investment plans in the country, including new product development and other related initiatives. “Even during the pandemic period we continued to invest in developmental activities for new segment vehicles and new affordable electric vehicle. There can be some changes in timelines but we will continue with the development process,” Kim said.

When asked if a lower GST rate would help the auto industry, Kim noted: “Different countries have different taxation systems, so we fully understand the government's position. Under the current taxation structure we are doing our best to give some better offers to customers. But in case of slump due to sluggish demand, if the government takes some activity in the area of taxation or economic boost, that will be very helpful.” He added that the industry would take around three years to reach 2018-19 level in terms of sales. When asked if the company would be able to manage with the current production capacity at its Chennai plant, he said it was enough for the time being to take care of domestic and export requirements.

“If we come to a conclusion that the market demand is more, then we can immediately start a feasibility study. Under the current situation, the capacity is enough to meet the demand including the exports,” Kim said. On plans for a new manufacturing plant, he noted: “We are very carefully and cautiously monitoring the market trend. We internally studied various options. Wait for some time for that.” At the collaboration regarding a battery manufacturing plant, Kim said: “We are having some negotiations with some potential partner, so we are studying a lot of options. We might be having some final conclusion in the coming quarters.” On the entry level hatchback segment, he said the Santro sales were improving and the company had no immediate plans to add another product in the vertical.

Hyundai on Thursday launched all new i20 in the country, priced between Rs 6.79 lakh and Rs 11.17 lakh (ex-showroom)..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Suspension taught me to think differently about life, says Shakib

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has advised all cricketers not to take any corrupt approach lightly and report it to anti-corruption officials as soon as possible. Last year, Shakib-Al-Hasan was handed a 12-match ban for breaching th...

Pvt sector firms join hands with govt to combat climate change, sign key declaration

Some of Indias biggest private-sector companies on Thursday pledged to work with the government to tackle climate change and build sustainable economies, thereby helping the country achieve its targets under the Paris Agreement. CEOs of com...

Daiki Axis' Johkasou recieves CII's Green Product Certification in India

New Delhi India, November 5 ANINewsVoir Daiki Axis Johkasou has become the first Sewage Treatment product in India to secure the GreenPro Ecolabel certification from the Confederation of Indian Industry CII. Daiki Axis India Pvt. Ltd., a pa...

Bangladesh signs deal with India for 30 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Bangladesh signed a deal with the Serum Institute of India on Thursday to buy 30 million doses of a potential coronavirus vaccine being developed by British drugmaker AstraZeneca. AstraZenecas experimental COVID-19 vaccine is seen as one of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020