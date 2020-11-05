Left Menu
Development News Edition

ADB approves $3m grant to improve access to safe water and sanitation in Ebeye

ADB | Majuro | Updated: 05-11-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 16:37 IST
ADB approves $3m grant to improve access to safe water and sanitation in Ebeye
Ebeye is also highly vulnerable to many waterborne diseases and other transmissible diseases, including COVID-19. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $3 million grant to improve access to safe water and sanitation and reduce waterborne diseases in Ebeye.

"The additional financing sought by the government will strengthen the sustainability of the current Ebeye Water Supply and Sanitation Project and increase the project benefits," said Principal Urban Development Specialist of ADB's Pacific Regional Department Stephen Blaik. "The project will also help build awareness of basic hygiene practices to raise public health standards, which is critical during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Ebeye is the second-largest urban centre of the Marshall Islands. About 9,200 people live on 31 hectares of land, making it one of the most densely populated areas in the Pacific. Ebeye is also highly vulnerable to many waterborne diseases and other transmissible diseases, including COVID-19.

The overall project remains a high priority for the government. It is aligned with the Marshall Islands' water and sanitation policy objectives, as articulated in its draft National Strategic Plan 2020–2030. The project also aligns with the operational priorities of ADB's Strategy 2030: reducing remaining poverty and inequalities; accelerating progress in gender equality; tackling climate change, building climate and disaster resilience, and enhancing environmental sustainability; making cities more livable; and strengthening governance and institutional capacity.

The $3 million grant from ADB's Special Funds Resources (Asian Development Fund) will help fund the project which is set to run until 2022.

On 28 September 2015, ADB approved a grant of $5 million from its Asian Development Fund and the administration of a grant of $4 million from the Government of Australia for the current project. The executing agency is the Office of the Chief Secretary, and the implementing agency is Kwajalein Atoll Joint Utilities Resources, Inc.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Ashish Sukhadeve Accepted Into Forbes Business Council

Hyderabad Telangana India, Nov 5 ANIBusinessWire India Ashish Sukhadeve, Founder and CEO of Analytics Insight has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners...

SoPs make masks mandatory for all visitors to museums, art galleries and exhibitions.

SoPs make masks mandatory for all visitors to museums, art galleries and exhibitions....

Soccer-South Africa to host both Afcon qualifiers v Sao Tome e Principe

Sao Tome e Principe will give up home advantage in their back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers later this month after agreeing to play both games at opponents South Africa. The teams will meet in the first group stage qualifier in D...

SoPs for museums, art galleries: Use of touch-based digital tech to be limited except where disinfection can be ensured after every use.

SoPs for museums, art galleries Use of touch-based digital tech to be limited except where disinfection can be ensured after every use....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020