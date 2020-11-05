DailyObjects aims to double revenue in FY21 to Rs 50 cr, eyes expansion in Europe

Lifestyle accessories company DailyObjects expects its revenue to double to Rs 50 crore in the ongoing fiscal on the back of strong reception to its recently launched products like UV-sterilisers and face masks. The company, which has been making products like mobile cases, laptop covers and bags, expanded its portfolio to include products like UV-C pocket sterilisers and face masks after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Like other businesses, we also saw an impact of the lockdown and we started thinking about the essential products that people would need in that situation. We launched the UV-steriliser in April-end along with products like masks and home office accessories," DailyObjects CEO Pankaj Garg told PTI. He added that the reception to these products has been great and the company has seen a 30 per cent growth overall between March and May revenue numbers.

DailyObjects has sold over 12,000 units for UV-C steriliser products. Its products are sold through its own digital platform as well as other e-commerce companies. "This growth is coming majorly on the back of the new products that have been launched. About 30-40 per cent of the revenue is coming from these new categories. But older categories like mobile cases, bags etc are also picking up," he said.

The company has its own manufacturing setup for cases and bags with about 200 people working in the factory. The UV steriliser is being manufactured via a partner in India. "We had registered a revenue of Rs 24 crore in FY20, and the target is Rs 50 crore for FY21. We expect to reach a revenue run rate of Rs 100 crore by end of next year (FY22). Majority of our sales (60 per cent) comes from metros in India," Garg said.

He added that apart from India, DailyObjects' products are sold in the Middle East through partners. "We are talking to various parties to sign up partners in Europe in the next few months. We are also keen on the US market. In the next 12 months, 20-25 per cent of our revenue will come from international operations," he said.

He, however, declined to comment on the current contribution of international operations to revenue..