Left Menu
Development News Edition

DailyObjects aims to double revenue in FY21 to Rs 50 cr, eyes expansion in Europe

Lifestyle accessories company DailyObjects expects its revenue to double to Rs 50 crore in the ongoing fiscal on the back of strong reception to its recently launched products like UV-sterilisers and face masks.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 16:36 IST
DailyObjects aims to double revenue in FY21 to Rs 50 cr, eyes expansion in Europe

Lifestyle accessories company DailyObjects expects its revenue to double to Rs 50 crore in the ongoing fiscal on the back of strong reception to its recently launched products like UV-sterilisers and face masks. The company, which has been making products like mobile cases, laptop covers and bags, expanded its portfolio to include products like UV-C pocket sterilisers and face masks after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Like other businesses, we also saw an impact of the lockdown and we started thinking about the essential products that people would need in that situation. We launched the UV-steriliser in April-end along with products like masks and home office accessories," DailyObjects CEO Pankaj Garg told PTI. He added that the reception to these products has been great and the company has seen a 30 per cent growth overall between March and May revenue numbers.

DailyObjects has sold over 12,000 units for UV-C steriliser products. Its products are sold through its own digital platform as well as other e-commerce companies. "This growth is coming majorly on the back of the new products that have been launched. About 30-40 per cent of the revenue is coming from these new categories. But older categories like mobile cases, bags etc are also picking up," he said.

The company has its own manufacturing setup for cases and bags with about 200 people working in the factory. The UV steriliser is being manufactured via a partner in India. "We had registered a revenue of Rs 24 crore in FY20, and the target is Rs 50 crore for FY21. We expect to reach a revenue run rate of Rs 100 crore by end of next year (FY22). Majority of our sales (60 per cent) comes from metros in India," Garg said.

He added that apart from India, DailyObjects' products are sold in the Middle East through partners. "We are talking to various parties to sign up partners in Europe in the next few months. We are also keen on the US market. In the next 12 months, 20-25 per cent of our revenue will come from international operations," he said.

He, however, declined to comment on the current contribution of international operations to revenue..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Denmark to lock down regions after mutated coronavirus traced to minks

Parts of Denmark will face new, tougher lockdown measures after health authorities discovered a mutated coronavirus strain in minks and people in the countrys northern regions. The government said on Wednesday it would cull all minks in the...

Bangladesh signs deal with India for 30 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Bangladesh signed a deal with the Serum Institute of India on Thursday to buy 30 million doses of a potential coronavirus vaccine being developed by British drugmaker AstraZeneca. AstraZenecas experimental COVID-19 vaccine is seen as one of...

UK minister warns of tough fines as England enters second lockdown

The UK government on Thursday reminded people about the tough fines in place over severe breaches as England entered its second stay-at-home lockdown in order to try and control the rapid spread of COVID-19 infections, expected to last at l...

OnePlus 8T receives new update with improvements and fixes

The OnePlus 8T is getting a new OxygenOS update containing some improvements and bug fixes. The latest OxygenOS 11.0.3.4 OTA update improves the power consumption performance and camera stability and fixes a bunch of issues including the on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020