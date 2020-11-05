Left Menu
SA to host investment conference to focus on post-Covid-19 recovery

According to the Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu, this year’s South African Investment Conference will focus on the delivery of existing commitments to realise job creation and economic development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 05-11-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 16:38 IST
The Minister on Thursday said the conference aims to build on the successes of the last two conferences, which raised R664 billion, laying the foundation for investment and accelerated economic growth. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

South Africa will host its third investment conference on 17 and 18 November 2020, as the country focuses on reconstruction in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In addition, the government will highlight actions taken to foster a conducive investment environment, with a focus on economic reconstruction and recovery," Mthembu told the media, during a briefing on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.

The Minister on Thursday said the conference aims to build on the successes of the last two conferences, which raised R664 billion, laying the foundation for investment and accelerated economic growth.

The live-streamed conference will provide an opportunity for Cabinet to highlight the measures being taken to support the economic recovery under a programme for a return to growth and a rebound in employment, including structural reforms and investment in infrastructure, as well as showcasing the resilience of South African business and the economic opportunities that exist in these difficult times.

The 2020 conference programme will profile the strengths and comparative advantages South Africa offers investors and trade partners in a period of growing African integration through the African Continental Free Trade Area.

SA exceeds to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation

Meanwhile, the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, will represent the South African government on the occasion of South Africa's accession to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (TAC) of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Mthembu said the virtual signing ceremony will be held on 10 November 2020.

Pandor will participate in the event from Cape Town, where she will be joined by the Heads of Mission of the ASEAN Pretoria Committee.

Mthembu said South Africa has diplomatic and economic relations with individual ASEAN members.

"The country's accession to the TAC will formalise its relationship with ASEAN as a bloc.

"South Africa's accession to the TAC is also an opportunity to boost political and economic collaboration with this important and growing international organisation."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

