Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-EU, UK deadlocked on three issues ahead of mid-Nov deadline in Brexit talks

Britain also wants a separate agreement on fisheries, while the EU insists it must be part of any wider free trade deal. Tentative ideas for a compromise, including a transition period from 2021 to help square the circle, have yet to bear fruit as the sides remain disagree over the length of any such arrangement and what exactly would come at the end of it.

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 16:38 IST
FACTBOX-EU, UK deadlocked on three issues ahead of mid-Nov deadline in Brexit talks

British and EU negotiators need to find a compromise on the most persistent sticking points in their talks to protect a trillion dollars worth of annual trade from possible tariffs and quotas in eight weeks' time when the UK's transition out of the bloc ends.

The tortured negotiations resume in London on Sunday as the mid-November deadline nears for a new trade pact between Britain and the 27-nation EU, which then needs time for the European Parliament's approval necessary to implement any deal from 2021. Here are the key sticking points.

CORPORATE FAIR PLAY The so-called level-playing field is about fixing minimum labour, environment and social production standards, as well as corporate subsidies or state aid, so that firms from one side cannot sell substandard goods on the other one's market.

The EU wants to lock Britain as closely as possible into its own regulations, but London rejects that because the ability to shape the UK's own laws independently was one of Brexit's chief promises. Specifically, the two sides are at odds over the 'nn-regression clause', a provision that would not allow either to backpedal on a certain minimum level of standards once they reached them independently.

The EU says such a clause is needed to safeguard its market of 450 million consumers from any cheap, poor-quality goods coming from the UK should it chose to use its regulatory freedom to gain a competitive edge. The British government says it will maintain the highest standards but argues it should be offered similar terms to those the EU offered Canada in their trade deal.

FISHERIES Divvying up fishing rights - a totemic issue for both Brexit Britain and France - is proving a stubborn issue.

London insists on annual catch negotiations under the principle of "zonal attachment" but the EU demands a longer-term perspective for its fishing industry and more specific numerical targets for some 100 species under discussions. Britain also wants a separate agreement on fisheries, while the EU insists it must be part of any wider free trade deal.

Tentative ideas for a compromise, including a transition period from 2021 to help square the circle, have yet to bear fruit as the sides remain disagree over the length of any such arrangement and what exactly would come at the end of it. SETTLING DISPUTES

Governing the new relationship between the EU and Britain is the third major sticking point. The bloc seeks a robust dispute setting mechanism that would include an oversight body in the UK independent of the government.

Under an idea of cross-retaliation rejected by Britain, the EU also wants to be able to restrict bilateral trade flows if London violates crucial parts of their agreement. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government says that would be excessive and opts for more relaxed procedures to settle any future trade disagreements, which it says is standard practice in international free trade deals.

It has rejected the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice. (Reporting and writing by Gabriela Baczynska Ediitng by Gareth Jones)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Flipkart announces strategic investment in fashion brand USPL

E-commerce company Flipkart Group today announced a strategic investment in USPL, a premier youth-focused fashion brand house, to strengthen the fashion portfolio.The investment will strengthen the existing long-standing engagement between ...

Regeneron beats quarterly revenue estimates as COVID-19 impact eases

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc beat analysts estimates for third-quarter revenue on Thursday as easing lockdowns boosted demand for its eye drug Eylea, while the drugmaker awaits U.S. nod for emergency use of its experimental COVID-19 treatm...

Denmark to lock down regions after mutated coronavirus traced to minks

Parts of Denmark will face new, tougher lockdown measures after health authorities discovered a mutated coronavirus strain in minks and people in the countrys northern regions. The government said on Wednesday it would cull all minks in the...

Bangladesh signs deal with India for 30 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Bangladesh signed a deal with the Serum Institute of India on Thursday to buy 30 million doses of a potential coronavirus vaccine being developed by British drugmaker AstraZeneca. AstraZenecas experimental COVID-19 vaccine is seen as one of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020