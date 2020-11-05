Flipkart announces strategic investment in fashion brand USPL

E-commerce company Flipkart Group today announced a strategic investment in USPL, a premier youth-focused fashion brand house, to strengthen the fashion portfolio.

The investment will strengthen the existing long-standing engagement between USPL and Flipkart Group, significantly stepping-up the online strategy of the fashion brand. The Series F Funding round for USPL also includes participation from existing investor Accel Partners.

"USPL's unique brands, backed by celebrity endorsements, have a strong appeal for the young fashion-driven Indian consumer. This investment will help USPL and the Flipkart Group find deeper synergies as we continue on our commitment to grow an ecosystem of partnerships that deliver value for consumers and brands," said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group.

Founded in 2015, USPL has a strong presence in both online and offline channels. USPL's brand portfolio includes renowned youth-focused brands such as Wrogn, one of the fastest-growing men's casual wear brands in India, Imara, Ms.Taken, Single and Wrogn Active. USPL brands are also present in 750+ offline retail outlets in more than 100 cities across India.

"Post pandemic recovery has been great for us and we are at ~80% of pre-COVID sales. During the time when the world is moving towards omni-channel retailing, we can significantly strengthen our online strategy by working with Flipkart and Myntra, the two prominent players in the Indian online fashion space," said Ms. Anjana Reddy, Founder & CEO, USPL.