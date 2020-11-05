Left Menu
Development News Edition

SBI shares gain 6 pc; mkt capitalisation rises by Rs 10,397 cr

Shares of State Bank Of India closed with nearly 6 per cent gain on Thursday after the company reported a 55.41 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the September quarter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 17:54 IST
SBI shares gain 6 pc; mkt capitalisation rises by Rs 10,397 cr
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Shares of State Bank Of India closed with nearly 6 per cent gain on Thursday after the company reported a 55.41 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the September quarter. The stock rose by 5.63 per cent to close at Rs 218.70 on BSE. During the day, it jumped 6.71 per cent to Rs 220.95.

On NSE, it gained 5.55 per cent to settle at Rs 218.50. The company's market valuation rose by Rs 10,397.25 crore to Rs 1,95,181.25 on BSE. In volume terms, 121.48 lakh shares were traded on BSE and 13.80 crore on NSE. The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday reported a 55.41 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 5,245.88 crore for the second quarter ended September 30 on account of decline in bad loans.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pope shakes up running of Vatican funds after London property scandal

Pope Francis has stripped the Vaticans Secretariat of State of control over its own funds, moving them to the supervision of its economic offices in an attempt to contain the fallout of a scandal over a luxury London property deal. The Secr...

In COVID clampdown, China bars travellers from Britain, Belgium, India

China has barred non-Chinese travellers from Britain, Belgium, the Philippines and India, imposing some of the most stringent entry curbs of any country as global coronavirus cases surge.The restrictions, which cover those with valid visas ...

Sonowal visits hospital to enquire about Tarun Gogoi's health

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday called on former chief minister Tarun Gogoi at a state-run facility here where he is undergoing treatment for post-COVID-19 complications. The chief minister interacted with Gogoi and wish...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares and bonds soar as Biden edges toward victory

World tech stocks and bond markets extended their blistering rally on Thursday as Democrat Joe Biden inched closer to winning the White House and Britains central bank became the latest to say it will pump out more stimulus.Biden is now fav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020