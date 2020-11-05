Australia Adani changes name to Bravus

Left Menu
We will continue to stand up and deliver for the good of our community, no matter how courageous it requires us to be, and Bravus, our new name, reflects this intent,” it further added. The company has been at the centre of controversy over its Carmichael Mine in central Queensland, with some contractors previously cutting ties with the project amid growing pressure from environmental groups.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 05-11-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 17:54 IST
Indian energy giant Adani Group, which has been at the centre of controversy over its Carmichael mine in central Queensland, on Thursday changed the name of its Australian mining division to Bravus Mining and Resources. In an official statement, the company said, “Our 10 years in Australia has been a journey that has tested the resilience, skills and determination of our people and has confirmed the depth of our commitment to regional Queensland.” The rebrand comes as the company readies to ship out its first coal next year.

“As we ready our business to shift into production mode in 2021, we are proud to announce that today we are officially launching Bravus Mining and Resources, the new Australian brand for our mining business,” the statement said. “We have made a significant investment in Queensland, and we will be here for the long haul employing local people, and doing business in Australia. We will continue to stand up and deliver for the good of our community, no matter how courageous it requires us to be, and Bravus, our new name, reflects this intent,” it further added.

The company has been at the centre of controversy over its Carmichael Mine in central Queensland, with some contractors previously cutting ties with the project amid growing pressure from environmental groups. Bravus will remain part of Adani Australia, which itself is part of a parent company, Indian mining giant Adani.

Chief Executive Officer of now-Bravus Mining and Resources David Boshoff was quoted in local media as saying the time was “ideal” to give Adani its own Australian brand. Stating Bravus was Latin for “brave and courageous,” Boshoff said.

“We are proud to be a dedicated Australian company that is part of the North Queensland community." “We will continue to stand up and deliver for the good of our community, no matter how courageous it requires us to be and Bravus, our new name, reflects this intent,” he said. Commenting on the anti-mine protests, he said “The Stop Adani movement has tried unsuccessfully to prevent our“ business from operating in Australia, but the fact is there is still an ongoing demand for thermal coal in Asia and India.” "We have already secured the market for the 10 million tonnes per annum of coal produced at the Carmichael mine, which is focussed on India and Asia.” Adani, an Indian-headquartered company, started the development of the Carmichael mine and rail project in Australia in 2010.

“We are fortunate that we will be producing coal from 2021, which is when the market is predicted to have recovered from the COVID-19 lockdowns, that recovery is just starting now as the strictest lockdowns in the region and in India are easing,” Boshoff said. “More than 1,500 people are currently employed on the Carmichael mine and rail project and more than USD 1.5 billion worth of contracts have been awarded,” he added.

