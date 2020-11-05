Left Menu
Berger Paints Q2 net profit up 13.55% at Rs 221 crore

Its revenue from operations was up 9 per cent at Rs 1,742.55 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,598.58 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. Berger Paints' total expenses were at Rs 1,471.97 crore in Q2 FY2020-21. Shares of Berger Paints India settled at Rs 646.95 apiece on the BSE, up 1.43 per cent from the previous close.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 18:20 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Berger Paints India Ltd on Thursday reported an increase of 13.55 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 221.05 crore for the second quarter ended September 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 194.66 crore during the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal, Berger Paints India said in a regulatory filing. Its revenue from operations was up 9 per cent at Rs 1,742.55 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,598.58 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

