Left Menu
Development News Edition

SBI's profit bump shows resilience against downside: S&P

The country's largest lender SBI on Wednesday reported a 55 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 5,245.88 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, on account of decline in bad loans. "The bank has continued to cut the cost of deposits and boost its net interest margin, while peers have faced pressure from excess investments in lower-earning assets.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 18:30 IST
SBI's profit bump shows resilience against downside: S&P

State Bank of India (SBI) has the financial strength to withstand tough operating conditions in the next 12 months due to its strong deposit franchise and liquidity, global rating agency S&P on Thursday said. The very high likelihood of the government support, if needed, provides a cushion to accentuated downside risks, it said in a statement.

SBI's performance in the second quarter was broadly in line with our expectations of a rebound in performance after the lockdown, with uncertainty about the amount of incremental stressed assets emerging over the next six months, the rating agency said. The country's largest lender SBI on Wednesday reported a 55 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 5,245.88 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, on account of decline in bad loans.

"The bank has continued to cut the cost of deposits and boost its net interest margin, while peers have faced pressure from excess investments in lower-earning assets. Collection efficiency was excellent at 97 per cent for the quarter, excluding agriculture loans," the agency said. Furthermore, it said, the flood of deposit funding despite interest rate cuts supports our view that SBI remains a beneficiary to a flight to quality with a highly sticky customer base.

SBI's performance is expected to be better than the industry average -- weaker than private-sector peers' but stronger than public sector peers', it added. "We forecast SBI's credit costs to be elevated at 2.0-2.5 per cent and non-performing loans (NPLs) to increase to 8.5-9.5 per cent of customer loans from 5.9 per cent, including pro forma slippages over the next 12 months.

"In comparison, we forecast the industry average for NPLs to be 2.5-3.5 percentage points higher than SBI's and that for credit costs 0.5-1.0 percentage point above SBI's," the agency said. It's too early to conclude the extent of loans that SBI will ultimately restructure given the ongoing pandemic, and borrowers have until December 31, 2020, to apply, S&P noted.

"In our view, weak borrowers (i.e. rated 'BB' and below) will likely continue to get weaker and be restructured or become non-performing. The bulk of SBI's borrowers are affiliated with the Indian government (e.g. public sector undertakings, government employees or government-guaranteed exposures) or strong corporate groups," it said. Therefore, SBI's restructured loans will likely be lower than the industry average. That said, weakness in some large corporate entities may hit the bank's stressed assets, the agency added.

The government support for SBI provides a buffer to a one-notch deterioration in the bank's stand-alone creditworthiness, it said, adding that deterioration could occur from the higher-than-expected loan or provision growth, without commensurate increases in capital..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COAS of Indian Army conferred honorary rank of General of Nepali Army

The Chief of Army Staff Indian Army, General MM Naravane was conferred the honorary rank of General of the Nepali Army by Nepali President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Thursday. According to a statement released by the Embassy of India in Kathman...

India asks OPEC to correct pricing anomalies

India, the worlds third-largest oil importer, on Thursday pressed for assessing the impact of COVID-induced disruptions to global energy sector supply chains and said oil-cartel OPEC needs to address anomalies in the crude price differentia...

AstraZeneca Pharma India Q2 net profit up 83 pc at Rs 26 cr

Drug firm AstraZeneca Pharma India on Thursday reported an 83.48 per cent rise in its net profit at Rs 26.33 crore for the quarter ended September 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 14.41 crore for the corresponding period of t...

Sivasankar shared confidential information to Swapna,says ED as court extends his custody by 6 more days

The Enforcement Directorate, probing the money trail in the Kerala gold smuggling case, on Thursday claimed that M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to the Chief Minister, had shared confidential information pertaining to governments t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020