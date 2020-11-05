Suburban train services in West Bengal to resume from Nov 11: Rail Minister
Suburban train services in West Bengal will resume from November 11, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday. Approval has been given to the South Eastern Railways to resume services, officials said. "Officers of Eastern, South Eastern Railways and government of West Bengal met today to prepare the SOP for running Kolkata suburban services.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 18:45 IST
Suburban train services in West Bengal will resume from November 11, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday. The service had remained suspended since March when a nationwide lockdown was announced in view of the coronavirus pandemic.
"Railways will resume suburban services in West Bengal from 11th November. With adequate safety measures in place, this will enhance passenger convenience and facilitate smooth travel for the people," Goyal said in a tweet. Approval has been given to the South Eastern Railways to resume services, officials said.
"Officers of Eastern, South Eastern Railways and government of West Bengal met today to prepare the SOP for running Kolkata suburban services. "The Railways is ready to start services as and when the state government is ready with its plan of crowd dispersal and access control during peak hours," the national transporter said.
