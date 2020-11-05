KVIC sells 10,000 Diyas online in less than a month
Khadi and Village Industries Commission on Thursday said it has sold nearly 10,000 Diyas or earthen lamps online in less than a month, ahead of Diwali. KVIC has launched 8 types of designer Diyas that are priced between Rs 84 and Rs 108 for a set of 12 pieces. KVIC is also offering a discount of 10 per cent on these Diyas.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 21:39 IST
Khadi and Village Industries Commission on Thursday said it has sold nearly 10,000 Diyas or earthen lamps online in less than a month, ahead of Diwali. KVIC this year, for the first time, launched online sale of Diyas on October 8, "and in less than a month, nearly 10,000 Diyas have already been sold online," it said.
The sale of Diyas is further rising, with Diwali - the festival of lights - just around the corner. KVIC has launched 8 types of designer Diyas that are priced between Rs 84 and Rs 108 for a set of 12 pieces. KVIC is also offering a discount of 10 per cent on these Diyas.
ALSO READ
Horse racing-'My bad': Australian minister apologises for Cox Plate backflip
Golf-No roars will leave players in dark at Masters, says Woods
Andhra Police recovers 100 quintals of PDS rice being transported illegally in Krishna district, five held
One held for IPL betting in Bengaluru, Rs 30.5 lakh recovered
Soccer-Super league report shows billionaire owners out of control: fans group