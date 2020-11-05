KVIC sells 10,000 Diyas online in less than a month

Khadi and Village Industries Commission on Thursday said it has sold nearly 10,000 Diyas or earthen lamps online in less than a month, ahead of Diwali. KVIC this year, for the first time, launched online sale of Diyas on October 8, "and in less than a month, nearly 10,000 Diyas have already been sold online," it said.

The sale of Diyas is further rising, with Diwali - the festival of lights - just around the corner. KVIC has launched 8 types of designer Diyas that are priced between Rs 84 and Rs 108 for a set of 12 pieces. KVIC is also offering a discount of 10 per cent on these Diyas.