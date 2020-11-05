Kerala exceeds 100 days 50,000 jobs target: CM

The Left Democratic Front government in Kerala has surpassed the target of generating 50,000 jobs in 100 days, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday. It has created61,290 jobs in the last two month period andKudumbasree has emerged as the largest job provider in the entrepreneur sector, he said.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state government had earlier announced that 50,000 jobs would be created in the non-agricultural sector in 100 days. "At the end of the two months period, 61,290 jobs have been created in the state. Today we are setting a new goal of creating another 50,000 jobs before the end of December. Thus the revised target is employment for one lakh people in four months (during the September to December)," Vijayan said.

The government departments and other Public Sector Undertakings have employed 19,607 people, including temporary employees, in addition to the 41,683 jobs created in enterprises which took loans from the government or financial institutions, he told reporters here. "Kudumbasree (all-women self-help groups) provided employment to 19,135 people during September and October as against its target of 15,000," he said.

The highest number of jobs created was in the micro- enterprises segment with 6,965 opportunities. As many as 613 people were employed in the Janakiya hotels opened after September, Vijayan said. He added that 2,620 people were employed at home shops and marketing kiosks, 2,153 in Animal Husbandry and 1,503 in agricultural value-added enterprises.

"It is a proud achievement that we are setting an example by creating new jobs in Kerala when employment is declining all over the world during the Covid period," Vijayan said. He also said Kudumbasree has launched an extensive programme for job creation and will conduct general awareness training for those who are interested in starting ventures.

The Industries Directorate has created 12,325 jobs in the entrepreneurship sector. As part of the central stimulus package, 1.01 lakh people received an additional loan of Rs. 4,525 crores resulting in an estimated 1,200 additional jobs, the chief minister said, giving a break-up of the jobs created.

These included jobs in industrial units through District Industrial Centres and units started under Kerala MSME Facilitation Act..