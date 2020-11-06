60 polluting units suspend work in Loni

Owners of sixty polluting units in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad disrict have temporarily suspended work due to fear of administrative action, an official said. A delegation of factory owners met District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey on Thursday and apprised him regarding the closure of their factories in Loni, according to the official.

The Rural Industries Association of Roop Nagar industrial area assured the district magistrate of taking steps curb the pollution, saying they would even change their trade and start fabricating LPG boilers, Loni Subdivisional Magistrate Khalid Anjum told PTI. The air quality has worsened the National Capital Region on Thursday to reach 'severe' levels, It gave assurance to adopt all the measures to improve the air quality so that residents of Loni and adjoining areas do not not face breathing problems. Office-bearers have handed over a list of 600 employees to whom they are paying their salaries in spite of closure, Anjum said. PTI CORR HMB