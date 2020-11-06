Left Menu
Webinar on flood forecasting and early warning systems in West Africa to be held

Effective forecasting and early warning systems are an essential part of reducing and managing flood disaster risk, which has been on the rise in recent years.

AfDB | Abidjan | Updated: 06-11-2020 09:13 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 09:08 IST
A representative of the Niger Basin Authority will also discuss regional collaboration on flood forecasting in the region. Image Credit: Twitter(@NRC_Norway)

What: Webinar on Flood Forecasting and Early Warning in West Africa

Who: African Development Bank's Clim-Dev Africa Special Fund (CDSF)

When:19 November 2020, 09:00 GMT

Where: Virtual. Please register here(link is external)

The African Development Bank's Clim-Dev Africa Special Fund (CDSF) invites you to a webinar to discuss the opportunities and constraints around improved flood forecasting and early warning systems in West Africa.

The webinar will feature officials from Côte d'Ivoire, Nigeria and Senegal's national meteorological agencies. They will provide an update on flood forecasting and early warning systems in West Africa and share information on gaps, innovations, acceptable practices and lessons learned.

A representative of the Niger Basin Authority will also discuss regional collaboration on flood forecasting in the region.

The webinar will also include a panel discussion with experts from the African Development Bank, the United Nations Development Program, the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction, the International Committee for the Red Cross and civil protection agencies.

