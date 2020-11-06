Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amazon Web Services to invest USD 2.77 billion in Telangana for data centres

Hyderabad, Nov 6 (PTI): Amazon Web Services (AWS) will be investing USD 2.77 billion (Rs 20,761 crore) in Telangana to set up multiple data centres, Telangana Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao said on Friday. It is the largest Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the history of the state, he added. AWS is the cloud platform offered by Amazon.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-11-2020 12:42 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 12:35 IST
Amazon Web Services to invest USD 2.77 billion in Telangana for data centres
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Hyderabad, Nov 6 (PTI): Amazon Web Services (AWS) will be investing USD 2.77 billion (Rs 20,761 crore) in Telangana to set up multiple data centres, Telangana Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao said on Friday. It is the largest Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the history of the state, he added.

AWS is the cloud platform offered by Amazon. "Happy to announce the largest FDI in the history of Telangana! After a series of meetings, AWS has finalized investment of Rs 20,761 Cr ($ 2.77 Bn) to set up multiple data centers in Telangana The @AWSCloud Hyd Region is expected to be launched by mid 2022," the minister tweeted.

A press release issued by Rama Rao said, AWS is investing to set up an AWS Region with three Availability Zones (AZs) here. AZs consist of multiple data centres in separate distinct locations within a single region that are engineered to be operationally independent of one another with independent power, cooling, physical security and connections via a low-latency network, it said The minister had met officials from AWS during his Davos visit earlier in the year and subsequently arrived at the closure on the investment in a swift manner, according to the release.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Climate activist Thunberg hits back at Trump over anger management taunt

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg hit back at Donald Trump on Twitter late on Thursday saying the U.S. president should chill about the election, a repost to his tweet last year mocking the teenager over what he called her anger manag...

Mukul Chadda to play small time crook in his next 'Bichoo Ka Khel'

Actor Mukul Chadda will be starring in ALTBalajis upcoming series Bichoo Ka Khel. Chadda, who most recently featured in The Office, the Indian adaptation of hit American comedy series, said he is thrilled to come aboard the project and play...

Gyanendro Ningombam elected unopposed as Hockey India President

Manipurs Gyanendro Ningombam was elected unopposed as the President of Hockey India while former President Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad is back in the Hockey India Executive Board after being elected unopposed for the Senior Vice President post. Th...

China's blue-chip firms post best week in three months, U.S election in focus

Chinas blue-chip index recouped earlier losses to end flat on Friday, posting its best week in three months, as growing prospects of a Joe Biden presidency in the United States raised hopes of decreased tensions between Washington and Beiji...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020