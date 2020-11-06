Left Menu
EU Commissioner Breton sees 50/50 chance of Brexit deal

Britain left the EU in January and talks on protecting a trillion dollars worth of annual free trade between the estranged allies from possible quotas and tariffs are now in their final stretch before London's transition out of the bloc completes on Dec. 31. Earlier this week, both the EU's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and his UK counterpart David Frost stated that there were still major "divergences" between the two sides regarding the state of the Brexit talks.

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2020 12:41 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 12:41 IST
There is a "50/50" chance that Britain and the European Union will be able to reach a deal over the terms of Britain's exit from the bloc, EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said on Friday.

"We are extremely clear on the conditions and the access to our European market," he told France 2 television, who also said Britain had more to lose than the EU in the event that talks broke down and resulted in a "no-deal" Brexit.

Issues of contention between Britain and the EU have centred on fixing new fishing rights, guaranteeing fair-play rules for companies, and agreeing ways to solve any future trade disputes.

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

