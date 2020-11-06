Voltas Q2 profit falls 26 pc at Rs 80 cr

Tata Group consumer electronics firm Voltas on Friday reported 25.74 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 79.66 crore for September quarter 2020-21. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 107.28 crore for the same quarter last fiscal.

Total income during the period under review stood at Rs 1,650.80 crore, up 10.45 per cent as against Rs 1,494.56 crore in the year-ago quarter, Voltas said in a regulatory filing. Shares of the company were trading 1.72 per cent higher at Rs 753.30 apiece on the BSE.